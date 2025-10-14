Provisions Williamstown Joins Annual Festive Event

The annual Festive event at Greylock Works attracts hundreds of local buyers and businesses. Gift baskets are a popular item during the annual Festive event at Greylock Works. Provisions Williamstown has a number of baskets for sale that will fit every budget. Provisions Williamstown is decorated for the holiday season.

Provisions Williamstown joins hundreds of local vendors at upcoming holiday market.

We look forward to the annual "Festive" event at Greylock Works as it allows us to connect with hundreds of attendees and local businesses.” — Peter MacGillivray

WILLIAMSTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Provisions Williamstown to Join Hundreds of Local Businesses at “ Festive ” Holiday Market at Greylock WorksProvisions Williamstown is delighted to announce its participation in this year’s “Festive” event at Greylock Works, taking place on Saturday, November 22 - 10 am - 4 pm in North Adams, MA.The annual “Festive” holiday market brings together hundreds of local artisans, makers, and small businesses under one beautifully restored roof, offering visitors a unique and vibrant shopping experience just in time for the holiday season. Admission is free.Guests can explore curated gifts, specialty foods, handmade goods, and more—all while enjoying live music, seasonal bites, and the warm community spirit that makes the Berkshires so special.“We love connecting with our community through events like Festive,” said Peter MacGillivray owner of Provisions Williamstown. “It’s the perfect opportunity to share our passion for thoughtfully sourced wines, cheeses, tinned fish, and gifts—and to celebrate the start of the holiday season together.”Provisions Williamstown will feature a selection of gift-worthy baskets, artisan treats, and specialty items ideal for holiday entertaining, picnics, and unique gifting.The “Festive” market runs throughout the day on Saturday, November 22, at Greylock Works in North Adams. Admission information, vendor listings, and schedule details can be found on Greylock Works’ official website and social media channels.About Provisions WilliamstownProvisions Williamstown is a curated wine, cheese, beer, tinned fish, and gift shop located in the heart of Williamstown, MA. Dedicated to quality and community, Provisions offers thoughtfully selected products that celebrate craft, flavor, and connection.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.