Oak City MedAesthetics Introduces the Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health

Oak City MedAesthetics now offers the Candela Matrix® for personalized, non-surgical skin rejuvenation with minimal downtime.

We are excited to offer a treatment that addresses a number of concerns and can be utilized for the face and body.” — Sarah Walker

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oak City MedAesthetics is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrix® platform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to meet the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.More than just RF microneedling, the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers Oak City MedAesthetics to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows Oak City MedAesthetics to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The Matrix Treatment:RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system—boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:Customized treatments for all skin tones and typesVisible results with minimal downtimeConsistent and predictable energy deliveryThe Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.Oak City MedAesthetics: Dedicated to Transformative Care"We are excited to offer a treatment that addresses a number of concerns and can be utilized for the face and body.” Says Sarah Walker, founder of Oak City MedAesthetics, “Our patients love the minimal downtime and long-term results."Whether patients are seeking to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, or restore lost volume, MatrixTreatments provide visible, natural-looking results tailored to each individual’s unique skin journey. Oak City MedAesthetics is the premier destination to begin the Matrixexperience.At Oak City MedAesthetics, patients can discover how MatrixTreatments help achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit oakcitymedaesthetics.com or call 919-307-7075.About Oak City MedAestheticsOak City MedAesthetics is a premier medical aesthetics and wellness clinic located in Raleigh, North Carolina, dedicated to helping clients look and feel their best through personalized, results-driven care. Founded by board-certified nurse Sarah Walker, the practice was established with the vision of creating a warm, approachable environment where advanced treatments and individualized attention come together.The clinic offers a comprehensive range of services including neurotoxin and dermal filler injections, biostimulators, PDO collagen-building threads, microneedling, and advanced radiofrequency microneedling with the Candela Matrix Pro™. In addition, clients can choose from a variety of signature facials, chemical peels, and medical-grade skincare treatments designed to enhance skin health, restore balance, and promote long-lasting confidence.With a philosophy centered on natural-looking results and a commitment to safety and excellence, Oak City MedAesthetics provides clients with expert care that blends medical expertise and artistry. Every treatment plan is tailored to the individual, ensuring that clients not only see visible improvements but also feel supported and empowered throughout their journey.About Candela MedicalCandela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company and the maker of the Matrixskin renewal platform. With a legacy of innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centered outcomes, Candela delivers trusted technologies that empower providers and inspire confidence in patients worldwide. Its portfolio includes some of the most recognized and effective aesthetic solutions in the industry, including the GentleMax ProPlus for hair removal and vascular treatments, Nordlys™ for skin and vascular rejuvenation, PicoWayfor tattoo and pigment removal, and Glacē™ for hydrodermabrasion. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Candela continues to pioneer the future of medical aesthetics by combining cutting-edge engineering with a mission to advance results, safety, and patient satisfaction across all skin types and ages.

