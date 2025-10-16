California Tortilla Unveils Spooktacular Halloween Deals

Guests get $5 off any burrito or bowl in costume or $10 off Family Meals online on October 31

Guests get $5 off any burrito or bowl in costume or $10 off Family Meals online on October 31

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Tortilla , a unique fast-casual restaurant franchise that’s been serving “California-style” Mexican food for 30 years, brews up two scary good offers this Halloween. On Friday, Oct. 31, guests who show up to any California Tortilla dressed in costume (ghouls, goblins, tacos, whatever you’re feeling) get $5 off any burrito or bowl.* For groups that are looking to fuel up before heading out for Trick-or-Treating, enjoy $10 off Family Meals online with discount code “BOO!”.**Whether guests are dressed up as a superhero or a cat, they’ll enjoy bold, fresh flavors while scoring a spooktacular deal. Families celebrating the haunted holiday at home can order a Family Fajita Fiesta or Family Taco Night online, each designed to feed 4 to 6 people with fresh ingredients and now available with tofu as a protein option. Every meal comes with all the fixings needed to create a festive, shareable dining experience the whole family will love.“We’re all about treats over tricks,” said Keith Goldman , President & CEO of California Tortilla. “Whether guests come in costume for $5 off a burrito or bowl or enjoy $10 off a Family Meal from the comfort of their haunted house, we make it easy to celebrate with fun and flavor.”For three decades, California Tortilla has built a reputation for inventive promotions and chef-crafted creativity. From secret passwords to throwback pricing, California Tortilla has never been afraid to have fun with their food, and Halloween is no exception.Guests can also earn rewards by joining Burrito Elito, California Tortilla’s free loyalty program, through the Cal Tort app available on both Google Play and the App Store. Members earn points for every dollar spent and receive updates on the latest news and offers.To learn more about California Tortilla, visit https://californiatortilla.com *The $5 discount applies in-store only on October 31, 2025, with one discount per person in costume.**The $10 Family Meal discount applies online only on October 31, 2025, using promo code BOO!About California TortillaCalifornia Tortillais a unique fast-casual restaurant concept that serves a chef-inspired menu of “California-style” Mexican food including burritos, tacos, bowls and salads. Since 1995, “Cal Tort,” as it is affectionately known, has brought a fresh perspective to Mexican food by offering bold and exciting flavor profiles, high-quality, fresh ingredients, and an array of sauces and toppings. With 30 locations, the company has earned numerous accolades, including being named one of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers & Shakers,” Washington City Paper’s “Best Fast Casual in D.C.,” and Washingtonian’s Best Mexican, Best Taco, Best Burrito, Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant and Best Vegetarian offering.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.