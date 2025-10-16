Erika Christensen Opens Up About Mental Wellness and Self-Confidence at the Ultimate Women’s Expo LA

Erika Christensen speaks on mental wellness and self-confidence on Saturday, October 18th, at the Ultimate Women's Expo Los Angeles. Erika credits the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health with helping her stay centered and confident.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning actress Erika Christensen will take the Celebrity Main Stage at the Ultimate Women’s Expo Los Angeles for an exclusive keynote interview with actress Ingrid Rogers on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at the Los Angeles Convention Center.Best known for her roles in Traffic, Parenthood and ABC’s hit series Will Trent, Erika will open up about her personal journey to success and how she has maintained her own mental wellness through the principles found in the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard.At a time when more Americans are seeking help with their mental health, the numbers are especially significant for women. In 2021, more than one in four women (27.2%) reported experiencing a mental illness—nearly double the rate of men—showing the urgent need for better tools to support mental wellness.“Caring for our physical and mental wellness is the first step in any endeavor we begin. We need to address our insecurities, anxieties and unwanted feelings so we can build our self-confidence, self-respect and be comfortable in our own skin,” shared Erika.Having grown up in the spotlight since the age of thirteen, Erika knows firsthand the pressures and uncertainty that come with a life and career in Hollywood. Through the ups and downs of the industry, she has made mental wellness a priority—using the principles in Dianetics to stay centered, release stress and maintain a strong sense of self amid constant change. She credits this focus on understanding the mind as key to sustaining both her creativity and her confidence, on and off the screen.Following her onstage interview, Erika will greet fans at the Dianetics Publisher’s booth, where she will sign books and bookmarks and connect with attendees about the tools that have helped her overcome challenges and stay grounded in her career and life.Bridge Publications, located in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international bestselling author L. Ron Hubbard. For more information, visit www.bridgepub.com and www.dianetics.org References:"Where Mental Illness Is Increasing in the US” USAFacts, USAFacts Team, 16 Nov. 2023, usafacts.org/articles/how-common-is-mental-illness/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.