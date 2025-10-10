Publisher–Bookstore Alliance Delivers Tools for Growth at Women’s Expo

Ali Nervis, owner of Grassrootz Books and Juice Bar, located in Phoenix, Arizona. Bridge Publications and Grassrootz Books and Juice Bar delivered the knowledge of Dianetics at The Arizona Ultimate Women's Expo.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridge Publications, publisher of the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard, joined forces with Grassrootz Books, a Black-owned independent bookstore in Phoenix, at the Arizona Ultimate Women’s Expo. This alliance reached hundreds of women, providing them with resources for empowerment, confidence and personal growth from the largest producer of Expos for women in the United States.Founded by entrepreneur and community advocate, Ali Nervis, Grassrootz Books is Phoenix’s only brick-and-mortar Black-owned bookstore. Paired with a juice bar, it serves as a dynamic hub for knowledge, engagement and personal development. Grassrootz has been recognized locally as a “Hidden Gem” by AZ Big Media and spotlighted by Arizona Radio Station, KJZZ, for its mission to empower voices and strengthen community ties.“I started Grassrootz as a way to give hope to the community,” said Nervis. “It’s about educating ourselves, uplifting one another and creating a space where culture, knowledge and wellness come together.”Independent bookstores remain cultural anchors, trusted to connect readers with meaningful works and spark dialogue to drive change. The success of this initiative underscored the importance of uniting publishers and independent bookstores to create stronger communities and empower readers with knowledge that endures.At the Expo, attendees were introduced to the book Dianetics, a handbook about the reactive mind, the source of mental stress and anxiety that undermines daily life.Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. It has been translated into 50 languages with more than 20 million copies sold worldwide. Bridge Publications, located in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international bestselling author L. Ron Hubbard. For more information, visit www.bridgepub.com and www.dianetics.org References:1. Gilger, Lauren. “A Juice Bar Inspired Grassrootz, Phoenix’s Only Brick-and-Mortar Black-Owned Bookstore.” KJZZ, 19 Mar. 2025, kjzz.org/the-show/2025-03-19/a-juice-bar-inspired-grassrootz-phoenixs-only-brick-and-mortar-black-owned-bookstore?.2. Roberts, Gentry. “Black-Owned Grassrootz Books and Juice Bar Achieves ‘Hidden Gem’ Status.” AZ Big Media, 26 Apr. 2024, azbigmedia.com/lifestyle/black-owned-grassrootz-books-and-juice-bar-achieves-hidden-gem-status/?

