Mental Health Blind Spot Exposed by Dianetics

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For all the focus on “mental health” today, one fundamental question remains unanswered: What is the mind? Research shows widespread confusion, even among professionals, about what the mind is and how it works. This lack of understanding leaves millions struggling with stress, anxiety, depression and conflicting explanations of “what is wrong with me?”In 1950, L. Ron Hubbard wrote and published the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health , presenting a discovery about what undermines conscious, rational thought. He identified the reactive mind, the source of hidden painful experiences that can, without awareness, trigger irrational behavior and destructive emotions. While the term may be unfamiliar, the experience is universal: acting irrationally and later regretting it, uncontrollable habits or being haunted by past moments of loss or trauma.After decades of focus on mental health awareness, confusion still reigns. The World Health Organization defines mental health as “a state of mental well-being that enables people to cope with the stresses of life, realize their abilities, learn and work well, and contribute to their community.” Yet at the same time, the WHO acknowledges a vast care gap for conditions such as depression and anxiety, suggesting to turn to digital self-help tools as part of the solution. But these technological quick fixes stop short of addressing the real source of the problem.At the heart of the issue, many professionals acknowledge that agreement on the human mind remains elusive. Without a clear foundation, both the public and professionals are left uncertain, while millions worldwide continue to suffer.Dianetics uncovers a clear understanding of the mind. By distinguishing the analytical mind—the conscious and rational self—from the reactive mind, the hidden source of irrational thought and emotional pain, it offers a clear, scientific framework for human behavior. This framework not only identifies the root of stress, anxiety and trauma but also gives individuals a practical method to address them.With Dianetics, millions have experienced not only a workable explanation of what the mind actually is, but also a technology to get rid of the reactive mind. Just as the discovery of germs reshaped medicine and the mapping of DNA transformed biology, Hubbard’s discovery of the reactive mind marked a turning point in mental health science. As it did in 1950, the book answers the fundamental question that was unresolved for centuries. There’s a reason why Dianetics is the all-time bestseller on the human mind: it works.Bridge Publications, located in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international bestselling author L. Ron Hubbard. For more information, visit www.bridgepub.com and www.dianetics.org References:1. World Health Organization. Mental health: Strengthening our response. WHO, 2018, who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/mental-health-strengthening-our-response2. Burkeman, Oliver. “Why Can’t the World’s Greatest Minds Solve the Mystery of Consciousness?” The Guardian, 21 Jan. 2015, theguardian.com/science/2015/jan/21/-sp-why-cant-worlds-greatest-minds-solve-mystery-consciousness.

