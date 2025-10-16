Saskatchewan Housing Starts Hit Number One

CANADA, October 16 - Released on October 16, 2025

Province Leads Nation in Year-to-Date Growth

Today, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's latest data shows housing starts in Saskatchewan rose by 48 per cent in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This ranks first among the provinces.

"More and more people are choosing to put down roots and establish their lives in Saskatchewan," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "This increase in housing starts creates jobs and economic growth, which leads to the programs and services Saskatchewan residents count on."

In September 2025, urban housing starts in Saskatchewan increased by 45.1 per cent, compared to September 2024. Saskatchewan ranked third among the provinces in terms of percentage change.

In September 2025, housing starts on single family dwellings increased by 23.8 per cent, and multiple units increased by 53.8 per cent, compared to September 2024.

Housing starts are a measure of the number of new housing builds where construction has begun.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2024 real GDP reached an all-time high of $80.5 billion, increasing by $2.6 billion, or 3.4 per cent. This ranks Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth, and above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for investors and outlines why Saskatchewan is the best place to do business in Canada.

