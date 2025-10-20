RigER Announces Mobile Dispatch for Oilfield Service and Equipment Rental Operations Worldwide

Dispatch jobs, crews, and equipment

RigER Mobile Dispatch puts you in full control of your field operations from your phone. It's an important part of RigER Mobile-first strategy to help clients run their operations from mobile devices.” — Michael Maltsev, CEO of RigER

ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RigER, a global provider of oilfield operations management software, announced the launch of RigER Mobile Dispatch, a mobile solution designed to improve operational efficiency and field mobility for oilfield service and equipment rental companies worldwide. RigER Mobile Dispatch will be presented at the Permian Basin International Oil Show (PBIOS), taking place October 21–23, 2025.

From Quote to Ticket

RigER Mobile Dispatch streamlines the entire oilfield job dispatch process, allowing teams to move from initial quote to final field ticket in minutes. By combining three mobile applications from the RigER 24: Mobile Suite into one integrated platform, RigER enables sales teams, dispatch personnel, and field technicians to coordinate and communicate in real time - no matter where they are:

1. RigER 24: Sales – Sales teams can create and approve jobs on the go, generating and sending detailed quotes to clients. Once approved, jobs move automatically to dispatch for scheduling and resource planning.

2. RigER 24: Dispatch – Dispatchers review job details, assign crews, vehicles, and equipment, and schedule jobs in real time. The mobile app syncs instantly across all devices, with automated push notifications keeping teams informed throughout the process. Dispatchers can also review and approve completed tickets directly from their mobile devices.

3. RigER 24: Field – Field technicians receive job assignments instantly and manage jobs on-site in real time. They can update ticket details as work progresses and collect client approvals and signatures before leaving. Key features include digital signature capture, GPS location logging, and the ability to attach photos and files directly to job tickets for complete documentation.

Manage Jobs from Anywhere

With RigER Mobile Dispatch, operations managers and dispatchers can review active jobs, assign new jobs, allocate resources, and communicate with field and sales teams anytime, anywhere—whether at the office, on the road, or handling personal matters. This flexibility ensures business operations continue smoothly and without delays:

- Move from quote to final ticket in minutes

- Dispatch jobs and allocate resources from any location

- Replace manual processes and paper tickets with real-time digital workflows

- Improve communication and coordination between sales, dispatch, and field teams

- Maintain complete visibility and accountability on every job throughout the process

About RigER

RigER is a leading provider of energy service and equipment rental job management software for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in digitalization of oilfield and offshore equipment operations, including maintenance programs, asset tracking, and complete equipment lifecycle management. RigER enables organizations to enhance operational efficiency and improve profitability through advanced technology platforms. RigER serves clients across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and globally, supporting organizations of all sizes in achieving operational excellence in the energy services industry.

