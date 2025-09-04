RigER Unveils Offshore Edition: Transforming Operations Management for Offshore Service Companies

ABERDEEN, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RigER, a leading provider of energy service job management software, announces the release of RigER Offshore Edition, a powerful solution specifically designed for offshore oilfield service and equipment rental companies and their unique challenges.

Purpose-Built for Offshore Excellence

The RigER Offshore Edition offers a comprehensive suite of features tailored specifically to the offshore equipment rental sector. It empowers operators to streamline complex workflows, maximize equipment utilization, and ensure compliance with the highest safety and regulatory standards. Building on over 12 years of experience in the oilfield industry, RigER has extended its proven SaaS platform to offshore operations, supporting digital transformation and operational excellence in these demanding environments.

Key Features & Benefits:

- Complete Asset & Inventory Management: Track, maintain, and optimize offshore equipment and materials across multiple locations and vessels.

- Advanced Job Scheduling & Dispatch: Seamlessly coordinate crews, equipment, and logistics—both onshore and offshore.

- Advanced Price Management: Create multilevel pricing with client-specific and job-specific rates, package prices, and combo unit pricing.

- Real-Time Business Management Dashboards: Gain instant visibility into job progress, equipment status, and key performance indicators: revenue, purchases, rentals, services, inventory and more.

- Mobile Suite with Offline Mode: Enable field and vessel teams to manage jobs, inspections, and approvals anywhere—whether online or offline: shop check-in, work orders, inspections and repairs.

- Regulatory Compliance & Safety: Access integrated tools for job safety assessments, contractor qualification, incident reporting and investigations.

- Customizable Workflows: Adapt to unique offshore processes with support for complex rental, maintenance, and inspection cycles.

- ERP & Telemetry Integrations: Connect with leading accounting and ERP systems, plus IoT sensors for predictive maintenance and asset tracking.

Michael Maltsev, CEO of RigER, commented:

"Offshore operations face some of the industry's toughest challenges—complex pricing, multilevel logistics, safety requirements, and regulatory compliance demands, all in remote environments. The Offshore Edition of RigER addresses these specific needs, giving Energy Service Companies the tools to boost efficiency, minimize risk, and deliver operational excellence from the rig to the office."

RigER Offshore Edition was presented at the SPE Offshore Europe Conference and Expo in Aberdeen, UK on September 3, 2025.

Proven Results for Offshore Operators

RigER's Offshore Edition builds on the platform's established success among North American oilfield service companies. Clients typically achieve up to 20% monthly cost savings, a 95% reduction in operational workflow time, and see return on investment within just six months.

Available Now

RigER Offshore Edition is available immediately for offshore service providers worldwide. To learn more or schedule a personalized demo, visit https://riger.us

About RigER

RigER is a leading provider of oilfield operations management software that empowers service and equipment rental companies to digitize, automate, and optimize their operations. Through robust mobile and cloud solutions, RigER supports clients globally, focusing on operational excellence, workflow optimization, safety, and growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.