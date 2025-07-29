RigER Unveils RigER 24: Mobile Suite

AI-Driven Mobile Apps

AI-Driven Mobile Apps Transforming Oilfield Service & Equipment Rentals

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RigER, a leading innovator in oilfield operations management software, proudly announces the launch of RigER 24: Mobile Suite, a next-generation, AI-powered mobile platform designed to revolutionize field operations and equipment rentals for the energy sector.

A New Era of Oilfield Digitalization

RigER 24: Mobile Suite brings together seven specialized mobile applications – Field, Approvals, Sales, Dispatch, Equipment, Yard, and Chat – delivering a comprehensive, mobile-first ecosystem for oilfield service providers and equipment rental companies. Built from the ground up for the unique challenges of the energy industry, RigER 24 empowers field technicians, supervisors, sales teams, and managers to operate with unprecedented efficiency and collaboration, both on-site and remotely.

Proven Implementation Results

Since the initial rollout, RigER 24: Mobile Suite has demonstrated measurable impact across North American oilfield operations:

- 80% of field technicians adopted offline mobile workflows within the first month, eliminating paper tickets and reducing administrative delays.

- 100% of clients report full onboarding and mobile app training completed in under one hour, accelerating time-to-value.

- Billing cycle times reduced by 30% through automated, digital ticketing and approvals.

AI-Driven Communication – Connecting Field & Office

RigER 24: Mobile Suite sets a new standard for communication, internally and externally:

- Integrated, ticket-specific chat bridges field teams, office staff, and management, replacing fragmented emails, texts, and calls with a single, secure channel.

- AI-powered notifications and smart routing ensure instant delivery of approvals, work orders, and service requests, reducing response times and decision bottlenecks.

- Clients benefit from transparent, real-time updates on service calls, equipment status, and job progress, strengthening trust and partnership.

Industry-Leading Security & Integration

RigER 24: Mobile Suite is ISO and SOC 2 certified, with robust data protection, daily backups, and seamless integration with leading ERP, accounting, and telemetry systems.

Empowering Growth, Ensuring Operational Excellence and Swift Action

“RigER 24: Mobile Suite isn’t just a set of apps, it’s a digital transformation engine for the oilfield. Our clients are seeing faster implementations, tighter collaboration, and tangible cost savings from day one,” said Michael Maltsev, CEO of RigER. “We’re proud to showcase this innovation at SPE Offshore Europe, and to help energy companies unlock new levels of efficiency and growth.”



About RigER

RigER is a North American leader in oilfield operations management software, serving the energy service and equipment rental sector for over a decade. With a relentless focus on industry-specific innovation, RigER empowers clients to digitize, optimize, and grow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.