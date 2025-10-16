Verge Genomics to Auction AI and Genomics Drug Discovery Assets via Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD)

Verge Genomics Online Auction opens Oct. 21st @ 10am PST BioTek Cytation 5 Imaging Reader w/ BioSpa 8 Automated Incubator Cytiva Luminescent Image Analyzer Model: Amersham ImageQuant 800

The Verge Genomics online auction opens on October 21st @ 10am PST. Featuring a wide variety of Biotech and R&D Instruments

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting an online auction for the assets of Verge Genomics, a company that combined machine learning with human genomics for fast-track drug discovery.The Verge Genomics online auction opens October 21–23, 2025.Featured Assets include:(2) Molecular Devices Confocal HT.ai Systems Model: ImageXpress MicroBioTek Cytation 5 Imaging Reader w/ BioSpa 8 Automated Incubator2018 Molecular Devices SpectraMax iD3 SystemAgilent Seahorse Analyzer Model: XFE962022 MSD MESO QuickPlex SQ 120 System Model: 1300Applied Biosystems Real Time PCR Systems Model: QuantStudio 5Cytiva Luminescent Image Analyzer Model: Amersham ImageQuant 800Promega DNA/RNA Purification System Model: Maxwell RSC 48Elga Water Purification System Model: CN200RDM1-115-USESCO Class II Type B2 6’ Biological Safety Cabinets Model: LA2-6A9Molecular Devices QuickDrop SpectophotometerInvitrogen Onstage Incubator Model: AMC1000Eppendorf Refrigerated Centrifuge Model: 5910 RIZeiss Microscope Model: PrimoVertStoelting Stereotaxic InstrumentADInstruments Powerlab Bio Amp & Stimulus Isolator(50+) Sartorius 12-Channel Electronic Pipettes Model: PicusVarious Lab Supplies

Verge Genomics Facility Overveiw Tour by SVD Studios

