Verge Genomics to Auction AI and Genomics Drug Discovery Assets via Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD)
The Verge Genomics online auction opens on October 21st @ 10am PST. Featuring a wide variety of Biotech and R&D InstrumentsSOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting an online auction for the assets of Verge Genomics, a company that combined machine learning with human genomics for fast-track drug discovery.
The Verge Genomics online auction opens October 21–23, 2025.
Featured Assets include:
(2) Molecular Devices Confocal HT.ai Systems Model: ImageXpress Micro
BioTek Cytation 5 Imaging Reader w/ BioSpa 8 Automated Incubator
2018 Molecular Devices SpectraMax iD3 System
Agilent Seahorse Analyzer Model: XFE96
2022 MSD MESO QuickPlex SQ 120 System Model: 1300
Applied Biosystems Real Time PCR Systems Model: QuantStudio 5
Cytiva Luminescent Image Analyzer Model: Amersham ImageQuant 800
Promega DNA/RNA Purification System Model: Maxwell RSC 48
Elga Water Purification System Model: CN200RDM1-115-US
ESCO Class II Type B2 6’ Biological Safety Cabinets Model: LA2-6A9
Molecular Devices QuickDrop Spectophotometer
Invitrogen Onstage Incubator Model: AMC1000
Eppendorf Refrigerated Centrifuge Model: 5910 RI
Zeiss Microscope Model: PrimoVert
Stoelting Stereotaxic Instrument
ADInstruments Powerlab Bio Amp & Stimulus Isolator
(50+) Sartorius 12-Channel Electronic Pipettes Model: Picus
Various Lab Supplies
Verge Genomics Facility Overveiw Tour by SVD Studios
