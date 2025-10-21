CyraCom to Auction Off New-In-Box Cisco Gear via Silicon Valley Disposition

CyraCom Online Auction Opens October 28th @ 10am PST Cisco UCSX 210C M8 Blade Servers Cisco UCS 6536 Fabric Interconnect

The CyraCom online auction opens on October 28th @ 10am PST. Featuring New-in-Box Cisco Gear

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting an online auction for the assets of CyraCom, a company that provides professional interpretation and translation solutions in hundreds of languages.The CyraCom online auction opens October 28–30, 2025.Featured Assets include:(18) New-in-Box Cisco UCSX 210C M8 Blade Servers(4) New-in-Box Cisco UCS 6536 Fabric Interconnect Model: UCSX-FI-6536-UNew-in-Box Cisco UCSX 9508 Chassis Model: UCSX-9508-NEW-DNew-in-Box Cisco UCSX 9508 Chassis Model: UCSX-9508

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.