CyraCom to Auction Off New-In-Box Cisco Gear via Silicon Valley Disposition

CyraCom Online Auction Opens October 28th @ 10am PST

Cisco UCSX 210C M8 Blade Servers

Cisco UCS 6536 Fabric Interconnect

The CyraCom online auction opens on October 28th @ 10am PST. Featuring New-in-Box Cisco Gear

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting an online auction for the assets of CyraCom, a company that provides professional interpretation and translation solutions in hundreds of languages.

The CyraCom online auction opens October 28–30, 2025.

Featured Assets include:
(18) New-in-Box Cisco UCSX 210C M8 Blade Servers
(4) New-in-Box Cisco UCS 6536 Fabric Interconnect Model: UCSX-FI-6536-U
New-in-Box Cisco UCSX 9508 Chassis Model: UCSX-9508-NEW-D
New-in-Box Cisco UCSX 9508 Chassis Model: UCSX-9508

