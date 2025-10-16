Boston-Area Marines and Artist Lead Effort to Build Memorial at the National Museum of the Marine Corps

From the LVT 1 Alligator to the Amphibious Combat Vehicle, Legacy Matters.

Legacy Matters. Semper Fidelis Matters.

The Memorial will stand as a lasting testament to the courage of those who served and will be a source of pride for the freedoms and security their sacrifices have made possible.” — General Christopher Mahoney USMC, VCJS

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three Boston-area natives — two retired U.S. Marines and one accomplished artist — are leading a national effort to honor generations of Marines who have served in Amphibious Tractor and Assault Vehicle units. Through the Amphibious Tractor Association, LTD, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, they are spearheading the creation of a permanent memorial along the Heritage Walk at the National Museum of the Marine Corps (NMMC) in Quantico, Virginia.The Association’s uncompensated leadership includes retired Marine Colonel John Atkinson, a Cohasset native, Boston College alumnus, and professor at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport; retired Marine Sergeant Major Marc Chabot, a North Attleboro native and Norwich University alumnus; and artist Peg Atkinson Lee, a Cohasset native, Scituate resident, and Providence College alumna who serves as the Association’s Director of Art.This effort recently received the support, in writing, of the Joint Chiefs of staff in a letter written by another Boston area native, General Christopher Mahoney USMC, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff . The letter in part stated, “The Amphibious Tractor Memorial will stand as a long lasting testament to the courage and dedication of those who served in amphibious operations, and it will serve as a source of pride for all who value the freedoms and security that their sacrifices have made possible.”The mission of the Amphibious Tractor Association, LTD centers on raising funds to build this lasting tribute to the Amphibious Tractor (Amtrac) Marines — the men and women who have crewed U.S. Marine Corps Landing and Amphibious Assault Vehicles since 1942. Beyond constructing the memorial, the Association is committed to educating the public and Marines about this legacy of valor, recognizing exceptional Active Duty Marines, and supporting the educational and hardship needs of Marines and their families.The concept for the memorial began 8 years ago at a kitchen counter in Scituate, Massachusetts. There, Colonel Atkinson and Sergeant Major Justin Lehew — a Navy Cross recipient and the Association’s Vice National Commander — shared with Peg Lee the history and heroism of Amphibious Assault Marines, from their origins in the 1930s in Dunedin, Florida, through the brutal Pacific island-hopping campaigns of World War II, and onward to the modern Marine Corps.After listening, Peg declared in her unmistakable Massachusetts accent, “I think I’ve got it.” That moment marked the birth of the memorial’s design concept.Since then, the Association has been steadily raising funds and is now nearing its financial objective. The majority of donations have come through a grassroots movement supported by veterans, families, and patriotic citizens, along with local corporate sponsors like Boston Sand & Gravel, W.B. Mason, and Industrial Boilers, as well as national defense companies like BAE, Kongsberg, MLT, and others. So far, the team has raised $432,000 toward its $595,000 goal.In an extraordinary act of service and generosity, Peg Atkinson Lee has donated all of her time, artistic expertise, and talent to design the memorial, all of its graphics, and merchandise, as well as serve as its Director of Art. Her selflessness has resulted in an estimated cost avoidance of $650,000 for the project..The National Commander of the Amphibious Tractor Association, Colonel John B. Atkinson USMC (Ret) said that, “this monument and memorial space were purposely designed by Peg to provide Gold Star Families, Veterans, Wounded Warriors, friends, and visitors an environment where they can contemplate, reflect, pray, honor, remember, celebrate, grieve, support one another, and feel great pride. Legacy Matters. Semper Fidelis Matters.”Upcoming Ceremonial Groundbreaking and Fundraising Events:Groundbreaking: The Amphibious Tractor Association will host a ceremonial groundbreaking for the memorial at 1500 (3:00 PM) on 23 October 2025 at the Memorial site on the National Museum of the Marine Corps Heritage Walk, Quantico, Virginia. A reception in Fredericksburg, VA will follow the ceremony at 1800 (6:00 PM).Legacy Links Golf Classic: To continue fundraising momentum, the Association will also host a golf fundraiser event at Potomac Shores Country Club in Dumfries, Virginia, with first tee at 1000 (10:00 AM) on 24 October 2025. Entry and sponsorship opportunities are available.

