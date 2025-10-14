Groundbreaking Ceremony Announced for Amphibious Tractor Memorial - Marines honor their past & inspire their future.

From the LVT-1 Alligator to the Amphibious Combat Vehicle ~ Legacy Matters

WASHINGTON, D.C., VA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Amphibious Tractor Association proudly announces the Ceremonial Groundbreaking of the Amphibious Tractor Memorial, to be held on October 23, 2025 at 3pm at The National Museum of the Marine Corps. The event marks the beginning of construction for a lasting monument dedicated to the men and women who have served with U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Tractor and Assault Amphibian units from the 1930s to today.The ceremony will be held at the site on the Heritage Walk of the National Museum of the Marine Corps where the Memorial will be unveiled in 2026. Attendees and friends are invited to attend the reception that will follow at the Headquarters of History Flight , the premier and most successful MIA Recovery organization in the United States, in Fredericksburg, VA.The Association will also be hosting the Amphibious Tractor Memorial Legacy Links Golf Classic (Scramble Format) at Potomac Shores Golf Club in Dumfries, VA the next day. First tee at 10 AM, October 24. In addition to golf, entry includes morning coffee, lunch, beverages on the course, dinner a live concert by Brisk Band at the 19th hole, and many other unique opportunities. Proceeds from the golf tournament will not only directly support the construction and maintenance of the memorial site, but also enable the Association to waive all fees for Sergeants, Petty Officers 2nd Class, and below (and other service equivalent).“The Amphibious Tractor Memorial will stand as a long lasting testament to the courage and dedication of those who served in amphibious operations, and it will serve as a source of pride for all who value the freedoms and security that their sacrifices have made possible,” said [ Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff , General Christopher Mahoney USMC.Moreover, the National Commander of the Amphibious Tractor Association, Colonel John B. Atkinson USMC (Ret) said that, “this monument and memorial space were purposely designed to provide Gold Star Families, Veterans, Wounded Warriors, Friends, and visitors an environment where they can contemplate, reflect, pray, honor, remember, celebrate, grieve, support one another, and feel great pride. Legacy Matters. Semper Fidelis Matters.”Event Details:📅 Groundbreaking Date: October 23, 2025🕒 Time: 3PM📍 Location: Heritage Walk, National Museum of the Marine Corps🏌️ Golf Tournament: 10AM Start, 24 October 2025; Potomac Shores, Dumfries, VA🎟️ RSVP/Registration: https://www.amphibioustractormemorial.com/golf-tournament Amphibious Tractor Memorial: https://www.amphibioustractormemorial.com

