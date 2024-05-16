Memorial Day Weekend Event to Honor Fallen Marines in Canton, Ohio
Marine Veteran owned winery joins forces with a Marine Non-Profit, and Active Duty as well as Reserve Marine Corps Units to Honor the Fallen in Canton, Ohio
Now a winemaker, always a Marine, Chris Rohr reached out to me, his former Company Commander, and proposed that we host an event to honor the fallen. We are putting on an epic and fitting event.”CANTON, OHIO, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who: The U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Tractor Association, LTD and Marine veteran owned Lost Trail Winery, in partnership with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, 4th Marine Division, 25th Marine Regiment, 3rd Battalion, 25th Marines, U.S Marine Corps Recruiting Command, Marine Corps Recruiting Station Ohio and Recruiting Substation Canton
— Col John B. Atkinson USMC
What: “Honor the Fallen” Memorial Day Weekend - Epic Event; Recognize, amongst others, the 25 Infantry Marines of Lima Company 3/25 and Alpha Company, 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion, who were killed when their Amphibious Tractor (Amtrac) struck a massive Improved Explosive Device in Iraq in August 2005; Support a Veteran owned business, & raise awareness of, and money for the Amphibious Tractor Association LTD (501 (c)3.
Featuring: Ohio Legend & Marine Hero SgtMaj Justin Lehew USMC (Ret) NAVY CROSS; Military Demonstrations (WW2 Flamethrower), World War Landing Vehicle Tracked (LVT 4), model Marine Corps Weapons, rides, games, live music, food, and beverages. FREE ADMISSION
Where: Lost Trail Winery, 5228 State St NE, Canton, OH 44721
When: 25 May 2024 1100 – 2000 (No Host Welcome 24 May 1700 – 2000)
Media are invited to attend. POC: Colonel John B. Atkinson USMC (Ret), National Commander, Amphibious Tractor Association, LTD, tracmemorial@gmail.com, 571-442-7825
USMC PAO / COMSTRAT: 4th Marine Division; RS Ohio, 3rd Bn, 25th Marines, 25th Marine Regiment
Resources:
Learn More about the Amphibious Tractor Association, LTD here: https://www.amphibioustractormemorial.com
Learn More about Lost Trail Winery here: https://losttrailwinery.com/
Learn more about SgtMaj Justin Lehew USMC (Ret) NAVY CROSS, “The Hero of Nasariyah” here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Justin_LeHew
Learn more about 3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/3rd_Battalion,_25th_Marines
Learn more about 4th Marine Division here: https://www.marforres.marines.mil/units/4th-Marine-Division/
Learn more about Recruiting Station Ohio and RSS Canton here: https://www.4thmcd.marines.mil/Units/RS-Ohio/
John B Atkinson
Amphibious Tractor Association, LTD 501 (c)3
+1 571-442-7825
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram