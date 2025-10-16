Minister Thembi Simelane and Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli hand over tittle deeds in Northern Cape, 17 Oct

The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane together with the Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli and the Northen Cape MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (COGHSTA), Bentley Vass, will hand over title deeds to the rightful owners in Pampierstad, Northern Cape, within the Frances Baard District Municipality.

This marks a significant step in the Department of Human Settlements’ ongoing commitment to eliminate the national title deeds’ backlog.



In August 2025, the Minister and the Provincial MECs responsible for Human Settlements re-launched the Title Deeds Fridays Campaign, a nationwide drive aimed at mobilising all stakeholders to support the title deeds restoration programme. The campaign seeks to restore dignity, strengthen tenure security, and promote economic empowerment for beneficiaries.



The Executive Mayor of the Frances Baard District Municipality, Cllr Wende Marekwa, the Mayor of Phokwane Local Municipality, Cllr Willem Harmseand other local Mayors within the Frances Baard District will also be in attendance.

Details are as follows:

Date: Friday, 17 October 2025

Activity 1: Door-to-door delivery of title deeds to five senior citizens

Time: 10h00

Venue: Ward 1, Sakhile, Pampierstad, Phokwane Local Municipality.

Activity two: Community engagement and title deeds handover

Time: 10h30

Venue: Condo Open Space, Sakhile, Pampierstad, Phokwane Local Municipality

