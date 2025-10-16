President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses 7th Social Justice Summit, 17 Oct
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 17 October 2025, address the 7th Social Justice Summit at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
The multi-stakeholder Summit is hosted by Stellenbosch University’s Centre for Social Justice.
The Summit brings together policymakers, legislators, civil society, traditional leaders, academics and the judiciary to engage in high-level dialogue under the theme: “Social Justice, Food Security and Peace: Pathways to Equality, Solidarity, Sustainability and Climate Resilience.”
The Summit leverages the country’s G20 leadership to champion the African agenda and global cooperation.
As a platform for inter-sectoral collaboration, the Summit will deliberate constitutional commitments and policy outcomes, including the positioning of food justice as a transformative driver of social cohesion, regional food security and global solidarity.
Details of the Summit are as follows:
Date: Friday, 17 October 2025
Time: 08h30
Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)
Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za
