Statement on the Cabinet meeting of 15 October 2025

A. ISSUES IN THE ENVIRONMENT

1. SPORTS

1.1. South Africa qualifies for FIFA World Cup 2026

1.1.1. Cabinet congratulates the senior soccer national team, Bafana Bafana, on qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026, a feat last achieved in 2002 (through qualification games) and in 2010 (through host nation privileges, when South Africa hosted the first Soccer World Cup tournament in the African continent).

1.1.2. Bafana Bafana’s path to qualifying was a demonstration of true a South African spirit of resilience, grit and sheer brilliance. No DNA, Just RSA.

2. ECONOMY

2.1. Eskom Turn-Around with R16 billions Profit

2.1.1. Cabinet welcomed Eskom’s return to profitability after the entity reported a R16 billion profit after tax for the financial year ending March 2025, which is a bold statement about the progress of Eskom’s turnaround.

2.1.2. The turnaround of Eskom indicates the impact of Operation Vulindlela structural reforms programme and the firm leadership by the Board led by Eskom Chairman, Dr. Mteto Nyathi; and the competent executive management team led by Group CEO Mr. Dan Marokane and the political Leadership oversight role of the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

2.1.3. This milestone comes at a time when the country has marked another extended period without load shedding, over 150 consecutive days without load shedding, which is a clear indication that South Africa’s electricity supply is stabilising. Eskom is now prioritising the elimination of load reduction in the next 12 – 18 months. Load reduction is currently implemented to safeguard critical infrastructure in areas affected by high energy losses and illegal connections.

2.1.4. Cabinet urges communities to report illegal connections, theft and vandalism to the Eskom toll-free crime line on 0800 112 722 or at the nearest police station.

2.2. N1 North: Makhado (Limpopo) Cross-Border Bus Accident

2.2.1. Cabinet extended its condolences to the governments and the people of Zimbabwe and Malawi on the loss of 43 lives of their nationals who perished in a bus accident along the N1 North in Makhado (Limpopo), on Sunday, 12 October 2025. Cabinet further extended well wishes to the 48 casualties who remain in hospitals across Vhembe District of Limpopo Province.

2.2.2. Cabinet is saddened to note this accident was unnecessary and preventable if road traffic regulations were adhered to and enforced and called on all road users, in particular, public transport users to obey the law by using only roadworthy vehicles, avoid overload of both passengers and luggage, and drive safely.

2.2.3. Furthermore, Cabinet expressed its disappointment and disquiet about the buckets of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs and other prescription medications which were discovered among the wreckage of the bus with no documentation for medical cargo. A full-scale investigation has been launched, and law enforcement agencies are also treating this accident as a potential case of pharmaceutical smuggling. The theft of prescription medicine, in particular ARVs also undermines the fight against an HIV free region.

2.2.4. Cabinet calls on foreign nationals to be well-mannered guests in South Africa and reminds everyone that it took a lot of effort to stop the recent unsavoury treatment meted out against foreign nationals at local clinics. Unfortunately, the proof that confirms brazen theft of medicines from government clinics do not assist efforts to restore conditions for foreign nationals to access public health care.

2.2.5. Cabinet extended its appreciation to the Limpopo Provincial Government for its swift response in providing medical treatment to the injured and recovery of the remains of the deceased.

3. HEALTH

3.1. Fight Against HIV and Aids

3.1.1. Cabinet was updated on the proposed rollout of HIV prevention drug lenacapavir, scheduled for release in March or April 2026. Lenacapavir is a revolutionary long-acting HIV prevention drug that offers protection for six months with just two annual doses. The initial rollout will focus on 23 high-incident districts across six provinces, targeting approximately 360 high-performing public clinics within these areas.

3.1.2. The rollout will further bolster government’s fight against HIV and Aids and our goal to reduce new HIV infections to below 0.1% by 2032.

4. INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

4.1. US Government approves PEPFAR BRIDGE PLAN for South Africa

4.1.1. Cabinet welcomed the approval of the PEPFAR Bridge Plan for South Africa to the value of US$115 million for a period of six months from 1 October 2025 to 31 March 2026.

4.1.2. The PBP is meant to ensure uninterrupted HIV service delivery in the South Africa by supporting HIV/Aids service continuity and prioritizing country-specific needs and life-saving impact.

4.1.3. Cabinet expressed its appreciation to the government of the United States of America on its commitment to supporting and sustaining progress in the fight against HIV/ Aids.

4.2. Presidential working visits to Ireland and Belgium

4.2.1. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent working visits to Ireland on 8 October 2025 and Belgium on 9 October 2025, have further deepened South Africa’s international partnerships and unlocked new avenues for trade and investment.

4.2.2. During the Belgium visit, President Ramaphosa participated in the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels from 9 to 10 October 2025, where a €11.5 billion (R229 billion) Global Gateway Investment Package to South Africa was announced by European Commission President. The package commits to raising European investments in the country by R173 billion in a Just Energy Transition, R24 billion in the Just Component, R20 billion in infrastructure and connectivity and R6 billion in building the pharmaceutical value chain.

4.2.3. Cabinet welcomed the investment package and the impact it would have on economic growth, job creation, local businesses and infrastructure development.

4.3. G20 40 Days Count Down

4.3.1. The countdown to the G20 Leaders’ Summit has begun in earnest with just over 40 Days left before it is held in November in South Africa.

4.3.2. President Cyril Ramaphosa undertook an inspection-in-loco on Friday, 10 October 2025 at the NASREC Expo Centre to get an appraisal on the venue preparedness.

4.3.3. The Gauteng Provincial Government supported by the Presidency also undertakes weekly infrastructure readiness assessment meetings to assess the readiness and gaps requiring intervention.

B. CABINET DECISIONS

5. Final Integrated Resource Plan (IRP 2025)

5.1. Cabinet approved the final draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP 2025) which is a long-term plan designed to map out the country's electricity mix, aiming to balance supply and demand while considering environmental impact and the cost of electricity. The final policy presented to Cabinet represents a R2.23 trillion investment that will define South Africa's energy mix for the future.

5.2. The plan aims to reduce the environmental footprint of electricity by limiting both global and local emissions. It focuses on addressing immediate capacity constraints and planning for long-term goals, such as achieving a Net Zero electricity sector by 2050. The IRP 2025 is an improvement to the IRP 2023 that was approved by Cabinet.

6. Government Communication Policy 2025

6.1. Cabinet approved the amendments to the Government Communication Policy 2018 to the Government Communication Policy 2025

6.2. The policy responds to changes in the communication environment, ensuring a well-informed public by coordinating government communication to ensure that it is coherent, seamless and provides government information in a timely, accurate and accessible.

6.3. The policy, which is aligned with to the MTDP 2025 – 2029, applies to all three spheres of government including their agencies and entities. In the context of the Government of National Unity, the policy will guide coherence of messaging in particular on matters of government policy and national interest.

7. Nation Brand Central Idea and Country Repositioning Strategy

7.1. Cabinet was appraised on the results of the recent nation brand reputation study conducted by Brand SA

7.2. Cabinet approved Country Repositioning Strategy which defines South Africa’s core Nation Brand value proposition

7.3. The strategy is built around coordinated communication, targeted stakeholder engagement and country-specific messaging to ensure resonance across diverse markets.

7.4. BrandSA will commence to launch and implement the Strategy.

C. BILLS

1. Defence Amendment Bill, 2025

1.1. Cabinet approved submission of the Defence Amendment Bill, 2025 to Parliament. The main purpose of the Bill is to amend certain clauses in compliance with the Constitutional Court judgment in the matter between O’Brien N.O v Minister of Defence and Military Veterans and Others of 2024.

1.2. The case concerned the independence of military courts, particularly two military courts of first instance established under the Military Discipline Supplementary Measures Act of 1999, the Court of a Military Judge and the Court of a Senior Military Judge. The amendments will address all the constitutional discrepancies raised by the apex court.

2. Military Discipline Supplementary Measures Amendment Bill, 2025

2.1. Cabinet approved submission of the Military Discipline Supplementary Measures Amendment Bill, 2025 to Parliament.

2.2. The amendments are also aimed at addressing certain clauses in compliance with the Constitutional Court judgment in the matter between O’Brien N.O v Minister of Defence and Military Veterans and Others of 2024.

2.3. The case concerned the independence of military courts, particularly two military courts of first instance established under the Military Discipline Supplementary Measures Act of 1999, the Court of a Military Judge and the Court of a Senior Military Judge.

3. Withdrawal of the processing of the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2023

3.1. Cabinet approved the withdrawal from Parliament of the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2023 to allow the Department of Transport to finalise the Nedlac process.

3.2. The Bill overhauls the Merchant Shipping Act of 1951 to give effect to the vision of government aimed at reviving the merchant shipping component of the maritime transport sector aimed at enhancing its contribution to economic growth.



D. APPOINTMENTS

All appointments are subject to verification of qualifications and relevant security clearances.

1. Mr Bongani Sayidini as the Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Agency South Africa.

2. Ms Ditebogo Barbara Kgomo as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Nuclear Regulator.

3. Mr Makhahlele Richard Manzini as the Chief Investment Officer in the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA).

4. Mr Molatlhegi Kgauwe as Chief Financial Officer at SEDFA.

5. Ms Xoliswa Daku as a member of the Export Credit Insurance Corporation of South Africa Board.

6. Mr Christoffel Johannes Lotter to serve on the Board of the Ports Regulator of South Africa.

7. Board members of the Nuclear Energy Corporation of South Africa

i. Mr David Nicholls (Chairperson).

ii. Dr Vuyo Mthethwa (Deputy Chairperson);

iii. Dr Derik Wolvaart;

iv. Dr Khensani Xivuri;

v. Mr Ismail Lambat;

vi. Dr Pulane Molokwane;

vii. Mr Eugene Julies; and

viii. Ms Phumelele Dlungwane

8. Directors to the Board of Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd

i. Dr Busisiwe Vilakazi

ii. Mr Lwazi Goqwana

iii. Mr Clive Le Roux

iv. Dr Andrew Barendse

v. Dr Dimakatso Matshoga

vi. Dr Kgaogelo Chiloane

vii. Ms Sharmila Govind

viii. Dr Vuyo Peach

ix. Dr Tsakani Mthombeni

x. Ms Bajabulile Tshabalala

xi. Mr. Tshokolo Nchocho

9. Board of Directors of the Industrial Development Corporation

i. Ms Tryphosa Ramano;

ii. Mr Andre Thomas Kriel;

iii. Ms Busi Mabuza;

iv. Mr Brian Dames; and

v. Adv. Thandi Orleyn.

10. Appointment of additional interim board members to the Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa

vi. Mr Busani Ngcaweni;

vii. Ms Yolisa Kedama;

viii. Ms Carmen Cupido; and

ix. Ms Rachel Kalidass.

11. Directors to the Board of Cross-Border Road Transport Agency (C-BRTA)

i. Mr. Kevin van der Merwe (re-appointment) - Chairperson

ii. Adv. Adila Chowan (re-appointment)

iii. Ms Loyiso Kula (re-appointment) – Deputy Chairperson

iv. Ms. Keitumetse Mahlangu

v. Ms. Yongama Pamla-Dhludhlu

vi. Dr. Dineo Penelope Mathibedi

vii. Ms. Zandile Kabini

viii. Mr. Randall Howard

ix. Mr. Dave Jackson Moswane

E. UPDATES TO CABINET

1. Jagersfontein Tailing Storage Facility Failure Investigation Report

1.1. Cabinet was briefed about the findings of the technical investigation into the Jargesfontein Tailing Storage Facility failure which caused severe devastation to the town of Jagersfontein in the Free State. The Minister of Water and Sanitation Ms Pemmy Majodina will release the report to the public.

1.2. Cabinet is pleased that criminal proceedings have commenced with the accused having appeared in the Jagersfointein Magistrate’s court on 11 September 2025.

2. South Africa’s oil and gas sector

2.1. Cabinet received an update on the developments in South Africa’s oil and gas sector. The country is making great strides towards leveraging gas resources for both power generation and fuel-related purposes; and its shale formations in the Karoo Basin are estimated to hold as much as 200 trillion cubic feet of gas resources. The country seeks to accelerate exploration in both on- and off-shore markets to unlock the full potential of its oil and gas resources.

2.2. Ongoing exploration and production include the Virginia Gas Project in the Free State, the Amersfoort and Volksrust Gas Project in Mpumalanga and the Lephalale Coal Bed Methane Project in Limpopo. These projects hold substantial natural gas and helium resources. The Minister of Fisheries, Forestry, and Environment has finalised the Shale Gas Regulations and they will be gazetted before end October 2025. These Regulations will provide a regulatory framework to control the environmental and safety risks associated with fracking.

3. Situation in the Sudan and the Deputy President’s working visit to South Sudan

3.1. Cabinet condemned the continued conflict in the Sudan that has recently resulted in the killing of estimated 60 civilians of which 17 were children by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on 9 October 2025 in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur in Sudan.

3.2. Cabinet has noted with concern that to date, thousands of civilians remain trapped by the siege of El Fasher which has become the epicentre of indiscriminate attacks by the RSF which is worsening the already dire humanitarian crisis.

3.3. On another front, Cabinet welcomed the strengthening of cooperation in the areas of security, intelligence, and the formation of a joint economic committee between South Sudan and Sudan. Cabinet regards this strengthening of relations as critical for the improvement in regional stability and security.

3.4. Since South Africa is a peace guarantor, Cabinet welcomed the conclusion of a successful working visit by Deputy President Paul Mashatile to Juba, South Sudan in his capacity as the Presidential Special Envoy to South Sudan. The working visit focused on reactivating the implementation of the Revitalised Peace Agreement that had stalled.

4. President Trump’s Israel/ Palestine Peace Plan and the Return of Global Sumud Flotilla Activists

4.1. Cabinet welcomed the signing of President Trump’s Israeli / Palestian Peace Plan, paving the way to end the devastating conflict in Gaza. This development aligns with South Africa’s longstanding commitment to global peace, justice and freedom for the people of Palestine.

4.2. Cabinet further urges all parties to honour the negotiated steps and pursue a credible and inclusive political process that will bring an end to the humanitarian crisis and prevent further loss of lives.

4.3. Cabinet further welcomed the commencement of the implementation of Phase 1 of the Peace Plan with the release of Israeli hostages in exchange of Palestinian political prisoners.

4.4. The South African government continues to advocate for a complete end of the occupation of Gaza and other Palestinian territories.

4.5. Cabinet also welcomed the safe return of six South African humanitarian activists who participated in the Global Sumud Flotilla, a mission aimed at delivering food and medical supplies to Gaza. Cabinet calls for an immediate ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access and safe evacuation of civilians from active conflict zones.

5. Political developments in the Republic of Madagascar

5.1. Cabinet has noted with concern the recent political unrests in the Republic of Madagascar, which have led to loss of lives and destruction of property.

5.2. Cabinet calls for calm and for all people/ role players to seek a peaceful resolution of the stalemate in a manner that upholds the principles of democracy, and the rule of law.

F. UPCOMING EVENTS

1. Transport Month

1.1 As we mark Transport Month this October, South Africa celebrates the vital role of transport in driving our economy and shaping our daily lives. With the month now in full swing, this annual commemoration highlights the strength of our transport infrastructure across aviation, maritime, public transport and roads.

1.2 Our investments in the transport sector fuel economic growth and job creation. Upgrades in rail, roads and public transport are transforming how South Africans access workplaces, schools and recreational spaces, fostering greater connectivity and opportunity.

1.3 A standout moment of Transport Month was SA Auto Week, held from 1 to 3 October 2025 in Nelson Mandela Bay. This dynamic event brought together industry leaders, investors, original equipment manufacturers and SMMEs to spark discussions on accelerating investment, skills development and inclusive industrialisation across the metro and province, reinforcing South Africa’s commitment to a thriving, equitable transport future.

2. 7th Social Justice Summit

2.1. President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the 7th Social Justice Summit at Stellenbosch University on 17 October 2025, convened under the theme: "Social Justice, Food Security and Peace: Pathways to Equality, Solidarity, Sustainability and Climate Resilience".

2.2. The summit will bring together policymakers, legislators, political parties, judiciary, traditional and religious leaders, civil society and academia to foster high-level dialogue on food security as a cornerstone for social justice, equality and sustainable development.

2.3. The summit aims to accelerate progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 2 (Zero Hunger) and the AU's Agenda 2063. It also aligns with South Africa's National Development Plan 2030, which prioritises the elimination of poverty and reduction of inequality.

3. 2025 Africa Summit

3.1. The Africa Summit by the Financial Times will be convened in London between 21 and 22 October 2025 under the theme: “Africa in a Changing World”.

3.2. The summit will bring together heads of state, ministers, business leaders, financiers and innovators to explore how African countries can navigate shifting global alliances, leverage digital and renewable technologies, deepen intra-continental trade and attract sustainable investment.

3.3. The summit offers a platform to sharpen Africa’s voice in global dialogue, forge partnerships and shape a future rooted in resilience and inclusive growth.

4. National Senior Certificate exams

4.1. Cabinet wishes the Class of 2025 all the best as they prepare for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations that will commence on 21 October 2025 and conclude on 27 November 2025.

4.2. Government acknowledges the dedication of teachers, parents and guardians whose continued support provides learners with the confidence to excel.

4.3. Cabinet calls on parents and guardians to remain actively involved by motivating and encouraging learners, while also ensuring that they have a supportive and conducive environment for study and preparation at home.

G. MESSAGES

1. Condolences

Cabinet expressed condolences to the people and government:

• Former Prime Minister of Kenya (2008 – 2013), Mr Raila Odinga. He also served as the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development (2018 – 2023). A long-term Kenyan politician and member of Parliament.

Cabinet expressed condolences to the friends and family of:

• Former Minister and South Africa’s Ambassador to France, Mr. Nathi Mthethwa who served in Cabinet for 15 years in the portfolios of Sport, Arts and Culture and Police. He also played an instrumental role in South Africa’s liberation struggle. In recognition of his outstanding service to our nation and her people, President Ramaphosa declared a Special Official Funeral Category 2

2. Congratulations

Cabinet extended its congratulations and well wishes to:

• Professor Peter Mutharika on his electoral victory in the Republic of Malawi’s general elections; and wished him every success as he prepares to undertake the weighty responsibility conferred upon him by the people of Malawi. South Africa looks forward to continuing its close collaboration with Professor Mutharika’s administration, working in concert to strengthen the enduring bonds of friendship and solidarity between our two nations.

• Professor Priya Soma-Pillay on her election as Vice President of the International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) during the 2025 FIGO General Assembly in Cape Town.

• South Africa has been recognised for its groundbreaking efforts in combatting obesity and non-communicable diseases, receiving the UN Inter-Agency Task Force Award at the 10th Annual Friends of the Task Force Meeting in New York, USA. The recognition underscores South Africa’s leadership in addressing obesity and non-communicable diseases, setting a benchmark for other nations to follow in the fight against preventable diseases.

• The Public Protector of South Africa (PPSA) on marking its 30-year anniversary. The PPSA has played a pivotal role in upholding democratic principles, transparency and good governance.

• The Springboks for their back-to-back win of the Rugby Championship. The team has once again demonstrated resilience, skill and unity on the global stage.

• South Africa’s National Under 20 soccer team, affectionately known as Amajita, for reaching the last 16 stage of the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Chile.

