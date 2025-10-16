NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE AND CITY OF ROCHESTER BREAK GROUND ON $4 MILLION ROC CITY SKATE PARK ON THE GENESEE RIVER IN ROCHESTER

Renderings Available Here

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley today announced the groundbreaking of Rochester’s $4 million skate park expansion project, as part of the City’s ongoing “ROC the Riverway” initiative. Phase two of the ROC City Skate Park project, along the Genesee River waterfront, features new activities for beginner level skaters, an event space and an overall increase in the size of the park.

“The ROC City Skate Park is a powerful example of how New York’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program helps communities reimagine their waterfronts as vibrant spaces for everyone to enjoy,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “By continuing the next phase of transforming this area along the Genesee River into a destination for recreation, connection and community pride, Rochester is strengthening its waterfront today while creating a place that will continue to inspire and bring people together well into the future.”

Rochester received $3 million from the Department of State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program through the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) for the second phase of the skate park upgrades, activating an underutilized area along the riverfront and transforming it into a recreational facility and downtown destination. The first phase, with $1 Million funded by NYS as part of ROC the Riverway, established the skate park on otherwise unbuildable land bringing a much-needed boost of activity to the edge of Downtown.

Phase one of the ROC City Skate Park, which was completed in 2020 with 14,300 square feet of skate area and associated site amenities with funding provided through the ROC the Riverway Initiative, has become an extremely popular new amenity. The expansion of the skatepark through the next phase will include more flat areas, which will greatly enhance the skatepark’s ability to attract and support users of all abilities. In addition to serving the community, this will have a positive ongoing impact on tourism and the regional economy by enabling more inclusive and larger scale events and competitions at the skatepark.

ROC The Riverway, an economic development initiative, is a collaborative effort of the state, city and regional economic development partners aimed at revitalizing the area along the Genesee River. In addition to the incredible expansion of the ROC City Skate Park, phase two of the initiative, launched by the Governor in 2023, will be highlighted by the establishment of High Falls State Park within the historic Genesee River gorge in downtown Rochester.

Other recently completed ROC the Riverway projects administered by DOS are the Sister Cities Bridge and the Austin Steward Plaza.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “By consolidating transformative projects along the Genesee River, the bold ROC The Riverway plan is capitalizing on a vital natural asset in Downtown Rochester to generate new investments and jobs and spur revitalization. Governor Hochul’s vision for waterfronts across the state – broadening public access and creating vibrant areas that welcome residents and visitors – is becoming a reality in Rochester.”

Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “The ROC City Skatepark is an example of the transformative power of a shared vision and the determination to turn a dream into reality. Thanks to the generosity and commitment of Governor Hochul and the ROC the Riverway initiative, we’re drawing people to the Genesee River and inviting them to get outdoors and connect with nature. The state’s support reinforces the momentum we’re seeing here and builds on the work we do every day across the city to create a community that serves every resident.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “The expansion of the ROC City Skatepark will enhance the way our residents can experience the Genesee River waterfront and Downtown Rochester,” said County Executive Adam Bello. “The additions, including new elements for beginner level skaters and an event space, will bring new life and increase traffic to the park and our riverfront areas. Part of our “ROC the Riverway” Initiative, this project is key to boosting activity in the heart of our city and transforming previously underutilized spaces into vibrant and accessible experiences for all.”

Rochester City Council President Miguel Meléndez said, “I would like to thank Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of State for their continued support of the City of Rochester. Their partnership—along with that of other state agencies—has been instrumental in advancing projects that enhance our community’s quality of life. The investment in the Roc City Skatepark Phase 2 project demonstrates a shared commitment to fostering vibrant, inclusive public spaces and building on the success of our riverfront revitalization efforts. Our city deserves these important infrastructure improvements, and we welcome the continued collaboration from all levels of government.”

Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “The Genesee River is one of Rochester’s greatest assets, a source of pride and natural beauty in downtown. Efforts by the City of Rochester and New York State to revitalize areas along the river are making it easier than ever for Rochesterians to enjoy the riverway in new and exciting ways. ROC City Skate Park has already proven to be a tremendous success and I commend Secretary Mosley and Governor Hochul for their support of the skate park’s expansion and their commitment to the ROC the Riverway initiative.”

Assemblymember Harry B. Bronson said, “The ROC City Skate Park is a vibrant addition to Rochester’s downtown and the Genesee River waterfront revitalization. Phase 1 has transformed an underutilized area, adding recreation, a community gathering space, and an economic driver to our riverfront. I applaud Phase 2 of this partnership which has brought resources from the City of Rochester, the State of New York, and the community to create a unique outdoor space, and look forward to the expansion making the ROC City Skate Park accessible and enjoyable for users of all levels.”

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, “The ROC City Skate Park expansion represents another important investment in Rochester’s future. By transforming our riverfront into a space that welcomes recreation, creativity, and community connection, we are continuing to build a city that reflects the energy and potential of our residents. This project not only provides a safe and inclusive environment for skaters of all ages and skill levels but also strengthens our local economy by drawing visitors and events to the heart of our city. I am excited to see this next phase of ROC the Riverway and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our youth, families, and entire community for years to come.”

Erich S. Lehman, Board Member, Friends of the Roc City Skatepark said, “With Phase II, the ROC City Skatepark will begin to reach its full potential, creating new opportunities for beginner, intermediate, and advanced riders, as well as those returning to the fold. We are profoundly grateful to the many supporters who brought us to this point, and we’re excited to work with the City and State to help the skatepark continue to grow as a positive force in the community.”

About the DOS Local Waterfront Revitalization Program

The Department of State’s Office of Planning, Development and Community Infrastructure works in partnership with waterfront communities across the State through the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, focusing on protecting natural and cultural resources, expanding public access opportunities and strengthening the local economy. The Local Waterfront Revitalization Program is funded through the State’s Environmental Protection Fund. For more information on the program, visit the LWRP website at https://dos.ny.gov/local-waterfront-revitalization-program.