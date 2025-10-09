NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE BREAKS GROUND ON $11M MIXED-USE RESCUE MISSION FACILITY IN SYRACUSE

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley today announced the groundbreaking of the Rescue Mission Alliance of Syracuse’s $11.6 million mixed-use facility. The Mission Exchange Building project, which is part of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), features a two-story building with 25,000 square-feet of warehouse space on the first floor, 12,000 square-feet of commercial space and 12,000 square-feet of office space on the second floor.

“The Rescue Mission Alliance of Syracuse has long been a cornerstone of compassion and support in Central New York, ensuring individuals and families find stability, dignity and hope,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “By supporting the Rescue Mission’s new facility, we’re investing in a project that gives back in every sense – revitalizing downtown Syracuse, supporting local jobs and expanding the mission’s capacity to serve people in need. This is the kind of impact we strive for through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.”

The new Mission Exchange Building will allow for faster processing of donations dropped off by community members. The Rescue Mission will relocate its administrative offices to the new building and create an all-encompassing campus for its operations. The building is part of the Rescue Mission’s plan to develop and build an 8-acre campus in Southwest Gateway, where many of its clients live and work. The project is located at 240-248 West Onondaga Street in Syracuse, which is within the area being developed as a Brownfield Opportunity Area (BOA) through a BOA planning grant also funded by DOS.

The project was awarded $1 million from the DRI, as well as a $500,000 grant from Empire State Development’s Regional Council Capital Fund Program.

Other projects identified by the Syracuse DRI include:

Revitalize and Repurpose Historic Abandoned Buildings: Restore three vacant historic buildings – Trinity Church, Gillette House and the Parish House – into a brewery, office space and housing.

Restore three vacant historic buildings – Trinity Church, Gillette House and the Parish House – into a brewery, office space and housing. Redesign the Southwest Community Center: Provide interior and exterior enhancements to the Southwest Community Center, including a new facade material, public restroom upgrades, and gym improvements.

Provide interior and exterior enhancements to the Southwest Community Center, including a new facade material, public restroom upgrades, and gym improvements. Construct Jubilee Workforce Center: Create a mixed-use building that will include a workforce training center on the first floor and workforce apartments on the second and third floors.

Create a mixed-use building that will include a workforce training center on the first floor and workforce apartments on the second and third floors. Restore Whedon House: Renovate a vacant historic mansion. The final restoration will include residential apartments, commercial space, and public space.

Renovate a vacant historic mansion. The final restoration will include residential apartments, commercial space, and public space. Redevelop Former B&B Lounge: Restore a former bar and restaurant into a lounge space for a restaurant with housing units above the restaurant.

The City of Syracuse was named a DRI Round 5 winner for the Central New York region in 2022. Other DRI winners in the region include Oneida, Pulaski, Aurora/Cayuga/Union Springs, Homer, Fulton, Auburn, Oswego and Cortland.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "As the centerpiece to the Rescue Mission Alliance's campus plan, the new Mission Exchange Building will provide new spaces crucial to the support services that the organization offers. This project represents how investments in community development can promote new ideas, encourage growth and breathe new life into vacant and undeveloped spaces.”

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said, “Today marks another significant milestone in Syracuse’s ongoing transformation. From the Salt City Market to the STEAM School and now the Mission Exchange, we are witnessing the tangible results of strategic investment and collaborative leadership. The revitalization of the Southwest Gateway through New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative is not only reshaping our urban landscape; it is reaffirming our commitment to inclusive growth and economic opportunity for all. We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul and New York State for their continued partnership and investment in Syracuse’s future.”

Rescue Mission Chief Executive Officer Dan Sieburg said, “We are grateful to Governor Hochul, the New York State Department of State and the City of Syracuse for their support through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. This investment will help us to transform inactive land into a vibrant space that connects the Southwest Gateway with Downtown Syracuse, while expanding our Social Enterprise operations. The Mission Exchange Building will feature retail storage, a new 3fifteen thrift store, and second-floor offices for our Rescue Mission team, all thoughtfully designed to put love into action for the people we serve.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “With rising housing and food costs, the need for the Rescue Mission’s support services is more urgent than ever. This multimillion-dollar investment in a new mixed-use facility will guarantee that residents in Syracuse and the surrounding areas continue to receive necessities. Thank you to Secretary of State Mosley and everyone at the Department of State for their support, allowing the Rescue Mission to continue its efforts to help those in need.”

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The DRI was launched in 2016 to accelerate and bolster the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all 10 regions of the State to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for increased local investments. Led by the Department of State, DRI communities benefit from partnerships with and coordinated technical assistance provided by the Department of Housing and Community Renewal (HCR), Empire State Development (ESD) and the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA). The DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation. To date, the State has awarded a total of $1.2 billion to 151 communities through both programs.

