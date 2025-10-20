NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE ANNOUNCES CORTLAND COUNTY TO RECEIVE OVER $834,000 IN STATE MATCHING FUNDS

The New York Department of State announced that Cortland County will be receiving $834,399.86 in funds for two projects to lower municipal costs within the County. The state match awards come from New York’s County-Wide Shared Services Initiative (CWSSI), which incentivizes counties, cities, towns, and villages to partner on shared services and efficiency projects by providing a one-time state match of county and local government taxpayer savings achieved in the first year of project implementation. In addition to the first-year savings, the measures are expected to continue to save the participating local governments more money in future years.

“Cortland County has an eye on the residents’ future tax savings by taking advantage of the Department of State’s incentives for shared services and efficiencies,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “Local governments working together to lower costs is a surefire way to protect taxpayers and ensure long term municipal stability.”

In 2023, Cortland County took the lead on bringing municipalities to the table for two shared services projects including joining the NYS Pharmacy Purchasing Coalition and consolidated Geographic Information Services (GIS).

Through its participation in the NYS Pharmacy Purchasing Coalition, Cortland County entered into an inter-municipal agreement with Capital Region BOCES to allow the County to join a larger network of public sector employers, ensuring consistency in pharmacy benefit management and strengthening long-term health plan stability for employees and retirees. The measure resulted in a state match of $817,249.86.

The second project included a County-led effort to consolidate GIS technology within the City of Cortland, Towns of Cincinnatus, Cortlandville, Freetown, Preble, and Solon, as well as the Village of Marathon. Under the agreement, Cortland County is providing GIS expertise to assist municipalities with mapping projects that support local planning, zoning, public safety, and infrastructure management. By offering these services countywide, municipalities can access accurate, high-quality data that supports better decision-making and fosters regional coordination. The shared service is resulting in a state match of $17,150.

New York State Senator Lea Webb said, “I am thrilled to see that Cortland County has taken advantage of New York State’s County-Wide Shared Services Initiative (CWSSI) to access these matching funds. By working together on shared service projects and fostering regional coordination, municipalities are able to lower municipal costs and increase taxpayer savings.”

Chair of the Cortland County Legislature Kevin Fitch: “On behalf of the Cortland County Legislature, I want to thank the Department of State for recognizing and supporting our shared services initiatives,” said, Chair of the Cortland County Legislature. “This funding strengthens the County’s ongoing commitment to partnership with our municipalities. Through these collaborations, Cortland County continues to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance the quality of services provided to our residents. When our towns, villages, and the county work together to make services more efficient, it ultimately benefits all Cortland County taxpayers. Cortland County will continue to seek new opportunities to share services and find innovative ways to save taxpayers money wherever possible.”

About The County-Wide Shared Service Initiative Program

The County-Wide Shared Service Initiative (CWSSI) program was enacted by the State Legislature at the request of the governor in 2017. It generates property tax savings by facilitating collaboration between local governments across the state. New York State has matched over $40 million in one-year savings to local governments and taxpayers from over 100 shared services projects over the last five years. CWSSI expands on New York State’s ongoing commitment to reduce property taxes and modernize local government services by fostering new shared services and enhancing the existing collaborations already in place. Plans submitted in 2023 are the last to remain eligible for the one-time state match, but counties and municipalities are encouraged to continue working together to identify efficiencies and shared services that provide a long-term benefit to local taxpayers.

Guidance documents regarding the CWSSI and state match application process, as well as past CWSSI plans, are available here.

The County-Wide Services Initiative is administered by the Division of Local Government Services at the Department of State. The Division provides technical assistance, competitive grants and non-competitive grants to local governments. For more information on CWSSI or any programs administered by the Division, please contact [email protected] or call 518-473-3355.