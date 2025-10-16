Guardian Agriculture to Auction Off Over 600 Lots of Advanced Ag Tech Assets via Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD)
The Guardian online auction opens on October 21st @ 10am PST. Featuring 2024 Guardian Aircraft Drones, DJI Drones, Mchine Tools, Vehicles, and much more!WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting an online auction for the assets of Guardian Agriculture, a drone startup providing advanced crop protection services using state-of-the-art technology.
The Guardian Agriculture online auction opens October 21–23, 2025.
Featured Assets include:
2024 Okuma Genos M450V-54X Vertical Cutting Machine
Dragon A400 Plasma Cutter
NEW NHR 9300 High-Voltage Battery Tester
2019 Ford C RV E450/ 22HE
2015 Electric Forklift Yale Model ERC050VGN48TQ084
2006 Propane Forklift Hyster Model Hyster 50
(3) 2024 Guardian Aircraft Drones SC1
(1) 2021 Guardian Aircraft Drone MOE
ADMET eXpert 2600 Mechanical Metal Testing system
2 000 lbs Grantry Crane
Hexagon Metrology Romer Absolute Portable Measuring Arm
2023 PREMEIR TRAILERS Flatbed Trailer with Sliding Canopy
DJI Agras T40 Agriculture Drone
DJI Matrice 300 Series Drone
DJI Phanton Drone
DJI Agras MG-1S Drone
DJI Mavic 3M Drone
Nissan CEGH02F35V Electric Forklift
CK Power 50 KW Model CKK-50SI Diesel Generator
Olympus OMNI-MX2 OmniScan MX2 Ultrasonic Flaw Detector
Forlabs FORM3+ 3D Printer
(4) Markforged Onyx Series 3D Printers
Power House Load Bank model: 740-2-140VDC
Eable Eye LB-128-300 Constant Current DC Load Bank
(2) Tiertime X5 Continuous 3D Printers
(10) Elcon HK-LF-108-32 CAN Bus Chargers
Elcon 6.6kW HK-LF-144-46 CAN Bus Charger
(13) New emDrive 150 300/120 Motor Controllers
(3) New Edmund Optics 3.5mm C Series Lenses
(6) New Plettenberg Motor Nova 30-50-B6 P50 Motors
(5) New T-Motor Flame 180A HV ESCs
(2) New U-Power U15 II KV100 Motors
(6) New U-Power U15XXL KV29 Motors
(10) Sevcon Gen4 72/80V 550A Motor Controllers
(2) New Yasa P400RS Axial Flux Electric Motors
(4) New Stride SIO-MB04RTDS Temperature Modules
(14) New Vicor V119A28C400BL Maxi DC DC Converters
(7) New Vicor V110A28T400B Maxi DC DC Converters
(17) New Cincon Electronics DC DC Converter 28V 600W
(3) New WAT 7141001 Led Anti-Collision REC
(3) New Basler a2A1920-51gcPro Color GigE Pro Cameras
(8) New Doodle Labs RM-915-2J-XM SMART Radios
TE AMP-O-ELECTRIC G II Terminating Machine
New TE 2266110-1J AMP Applicator
Endaq S3-D40 Vibration Sensor
BK Precision 9115 DC Power Supplies
(3) BK Precision 1901B Power Supplies
(2) BK Precision 8514 Programmable DC Electronic Loads
BK Precision 2569-MSO Mixed Signal Oscilloscope 300 MHz 2GSa/s
BK Precision 5492B 5 1/2 Digital Multimeter
BK Precision 886 LCR/ESR Meter
(3) BK Precision 9206B DC Power Supplies
BK Precision 4053B 10 MHz 2-CH Arbitrary Waveform Generator
BK Precision BA6011 300 V Battery Analyzer
BK Precision 1902B Switching Mode Power Supply
BK Precision PVS60085 Programmable DC Power Supply
(25) Various Lenovo Laptops
