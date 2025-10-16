Guardian Agriculture to Auction Off Over 600 Lots of Advanced Ag Tech Assets via Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD)

Guardian Agriculture Online Auction opens October 21st @ 10am PST 2024 Okuma Genos M450V-54X Vertical Cutting Machine Drone

The Guardian online auction opens on October 21st @ 10am PST. Featuring 2024 Guardian Aircraft Drones, DJI Drones, Mchine Tools, Vehicles, and much more!

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting an online auction for the assets of Guardian Agriculture, a drone startup providing advanced crop protection services using state-of-the-art technology.The Guardian Agriculture online auction opens October 21–23, 2025.Featured Assets include:2024 Okuma Genos M450V-54X Vertical Cutting MachineDragon A400 Plasma CutterNEW NHR 9300 High-Voltage Battery Tester2019 Ford C RV E450/ 22HE2015 Electric Forklift Yale Model ERC050VGN48TQ0842006 Propane Forklift Hyster Model Hyster 50(3) 2024 Guardian Aircraft Drones SC1(1) 2021 Guardian Aircraft Drone MOEADMET eXpert 2600 Mechanical Metal Testing system2 000 lbs Grantry CraneHexagon Metrology Romer Absolute Portable Measuring Arm2023 PREMEIR TRAILERS Flatbed Trailer with Sliding CanopyDJI Agras T40 Agriculture DroneDJI Matrice 300 Series DroneDJI Phanton DroneDJI Agras MG-1S DroneDJI Mavic 3M DroneNissan CEGH02F35V Electric ForkliftCK Power 50 KW Model CKK-50SI Diesel GeneratorOlympus OMNI-MX2 OmniScan MX2 Ultrasonic Flaw DetectorForlabs FORM3+ 3D Printer(4) Markforged Onyx Series 3D PrintersPower House Load Bank model: 740-2-140VDCEable Eye LB-128-300 Constant Current DC Load Bank(2) Tiertime X5 Continuous 3D Printers(10) Elcon HK-LF-108-32 CAN Bus ChargersElcon 6.6kW HK-LF-144-46 CAN Bus Charger(13) New emDrive 150 300/120 Motor Controllers(3) New Edmund Optics 3.5mm C Series Lenses(6) New Plettenberg Motor Nova 30-50-B6 P50 Motors(5) New T-Motor Flame 180A HV ESCs(2) New U-Power U15 II KV100 Motors(6) New U-Power U15XXL KV29 Motors(10) Sevcon Gen4 72/80V 550A Motor Controllers(2) New Yasa P400RS Axial Flux Electric Motors(4) New Stride SIO-MB04RTDS Temperature Modules(14) New Vicor V119A28C400BL Maxi DC DC Converters(7) New Vicor V110A28T400B Maxi DC DC Converters(17) New Cincon Electronics DC DC Converter 28V 600W(3) New WAT 7141001 Led Anti-Collision REC(3) New Basler a2A1920-51gcPro Color GigE Pro Cameras(8) New Doodle Labs RM-915-2J-XM SMART RadiosTE AMP-O-ELECTRIC G II Terminating MachineNew TE 2266110-1J AMP ApplicatorEndaq S3-D40 Vibration SensorBK Precision 9115 DC Power Supplies(3) BK Precision 1901B Power Supplies(2) BK Precision 8514 Programmable DC Electronic LoadsBK Precision 2569-MSO Mixed Signal Oscilloscope 300 MHz 2GSa/sBK Precision 5492B 5 1/2 Digital MultimeterBK Precision 886 LCR/ESR Meter(3) BK Precision 9206B DC Power SuppliesBK Precision 4053B 10 MHz 2-CH Arbitrary Waveform GeneratorBK Precision BA6011 300 V Battery AnalyzerBK Precision 1902B Switching Mode Power SupplyBK Precision PVS60085 Programmable DC Power Supply(25) Various Lenovo Laptops

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.