Nimbl Celebrates Three Decades of Growth and Innovation in Business Aviation Safety

Following a Strategic Rebrand, Nimbl Continues to Scale its Platform and Expand Services by Listening to the Needs of Business Aviation Operators

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nimbl, the business aviation industry’s most widely used manuals and safety management platform, is celebrating 30 years in business, marking three decades of advancing aviation safety, compliance, and operational performance for operators worldwide. The milestone comes amid the company’s accelerated growth and expanded services and follows Nimbl’s strategic rebrand in 2024 that defined the company’s direction for the future.

Formerly known as AviationManuals, Nimbl has grown from a manual vendor to an all-in-one provider offering compliance services, procedure manuals, and safety management solutions to over 5000 operators worldwide, while supporting more than 33,000 flights annually. Over the past three decades, Nimbl has streamlined processes for operators, scaled its team, broadened its capabilities, and expanded its services and product offerings to provide solutions that improve safety and efficiency for business aviation operators of every size.

In the past ten years, Nimbl has experienced rapid growth, exemplified by a nearly 300% increase in users on its platform, showcasing the company’s critical role in supporting tens of thousands of flights. Between October of 2022 through December of 2025, nearly 150,000 risk assessments were submitted to Nimbl’s platform, with each assessment indicating a flight that is compliant and has the most up-to-date information to operate safely.

During the last decade, Nimbl has also completed approximately 25,000 Letters of Authorization (LOAs), which are required by the FAA for many operators to perform specific flight activities, operate certain equipment, or to fly in specific airspace.

“Celebrating 30 years in business and experiencing the incredible growth we’ve had as a company comes from listening,” said Mark Baier, CEO, Nimbl. “The company’s longevity and accelerated growth was possible because our clients told us what they needed and we acted on it. Many of our products, services, webinars, guides, and tools were developed directly in response to client and partner feedback.”

By actively engaging with its clients, Nimbl has introduced solutions designed to address the challenges and operational gaps across the business aviation industry. The company introduced Nimbl Aces, a customer advisory committee, comprised of operators that share industry and product challenges they are facing with Nimbl. The company also introduced its Customer Success Team, which supports operators by providing personalized assistance with SMS, manuals, and other operational needs. These services and open channels of communication are helping to strengthen Nimbl’s relationships and support new partnerships, as well as cementing Nimbl’s position as the go-to resource for business aviation operators.

As Nimbl enters its third decade, the company’s focus remains on further enhancing customer service and building solutions that streamline processes, improve safety, and make operators better and safer. As Baier elaborates, “We’re looking forward to expanding our team and platform’s capabilities by pushing for smarter, tech-savvy solutions while staying true to what makes us Nimbl; putting our relationship with the customer first.” With a reenergized brand and a strong foundation, the company is poised to continue to build on its legacy and pursue its mission of continually helping operators in the industry become better and safer.

For more information visit: www.gonimbl.com

About Nimbl: Nimbl is the only solution that combines SMS, procedures manuals, and compliance support to operators providing continuous self-improvement. Formerly known as AviationManuals, Nimbl began its history in 1996 with International Operations Procedures Manuals and supports over 4,000 operators worldwide. Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area, Nimbl’s guiding principle is to provide the tools flight departments and FBOs need to keep making their operations better and safer.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.