Nimbl Partners with Captain John Cox and SOS to Expand Safety Resources

Collaboration with Safety Operating Systems Broadens Access to Emergency Preparedness Resources and Services

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nimbl, business aviation’s most widely used manuals and safety management platform, announces its partnership with Captain John Cox’s Safety Operating Systems (SOS), reinforcing its commitment to advancing safety and delivering essential support to operators worldwide.

Through the new partnership, Nimbl expands access to professional aviation emergency preparedness and response services for its clients. SOS, founded by Captain John Cox, delivers a subscription-based Emergency Response Plan (ERP) program designed to help operators effectively manage incidents. The program, available for Nimbl clients, offers around-the-clock expert support and hands-on training, including onsite drills, real-time emergency guidance, and access to experienced aviation safety professionals during critical events. As part of the partnership, Nimbl clients will receive an exclusive 10% discount on SOS’s services.

“Safety Operating Systems is renowned and respected for their dedication to global air safety. Their services perfectly align with Nimbl’s mission to make operators better and safer,” said Clément Meersseman, VP, Strategic Partnerships, Nimbl. “Partnering with Captain Cox’s group further supports Nimbl in delivering preparedness training, risk management resources, and safety tools, which operators rely on every day.”

The new partnership reflects Nimbl’s broader mission to empower operators from top to bottom with resources that support smarter decision-making, stronger crisis response, and safer daily operations. “In the ongoing quest to make aviation safer,” said Captain John Cox, “having right training, tools, and experts can make a major difference. Our partnership with Nimbl helps operators have all of those.”

Nimbl will host a joint educational Emergency Response Planning seminar with Captain John Cox at the SCAA Safety Standdown in Carlsbad on May 28, 2026.

For more information about these partnerships or to access exclusive client benefits, visit www.gonimbl.com.

About Nimbl: Nimbl is the only solution that combines SMS, procedures manuals, and compliance support to operators providing continuous self-improvement. Formerly known as AviationManuals, Nimbl began its history in 1996 with International Operations Procedures Manuals and supports over 4,700 operators worldwide, reviewing over 55,000 flights annually. Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area, Nimbl’s guiding principle is to provide the tools flight departments and FBOs need to keep making their operations better and safer.

