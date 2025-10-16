'Domestic Silence' by Tut Yashar Reveals a Poignant Journey Toward Liberation and Wellbeing

A Bold and Empowering Poetry Collection That Speaks to Everyone

NH, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tut Yashar's debut poetry book, “Domestic Silence,” is a powerful testament to the unyielding strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity. Seamlessly blending poetry with self-help, Yashar delivers an unapologetically raw and lyrical account of resilience, chronicling a personal escape from the confines of domestic violence to a life of freedom, joy, and self-expression.This plot-driven collection of poems is as vivid as it is profound, engaging with themes of freedom, gratitude, growth, and happiness, while not shying away from exploring the torment and injustice that can accompany oppressive realities. With nature-inspired imagery and rhyming verses, “Domestic Silence” strikes a delicate balance. The work is simultaneously touching and uplifting, encompassing visceral reality and an empowering vision of the future. Yashar's voice reverberates through the pages, offering hope and solidarity to those who feel unseen or voiceless."Poetry has always been a private part of my life, but now it’s time for me to exclaim," Yashar explains. "This book is my silent yell. It’s a hopeful message, and it’s for everyone. No matter who you are, there’s a poem here for you."An extraordinary debut, “Domestic Silence” endeavors to help readers feel less alone while encouraging them to envision a reality where happiness and liberation are natural rights, not distant dreams. Join Tut Yashar in this unforgettable exploration of strength, creativity, and the incomparable beauty of the human soul.“Domestic Silence” (ISBN: 9781969572449) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $24.99, and the ebook retails for $8.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:Domestic Silence is an uncompromising exodus towards bliss and liberation in the face of continuous life-threats and countless obstacles.In her debut poetry book, Tut Yashar gracefully accentuates the delicate, intricate lines between attachment and disengagement, helplessness and courage, torment and hope.Through unflinching, empowering poems rich with vivid, nature-inspired imagery, Domestic Silence brings to light the hidden, horror-filled reality that too many people experience, all the while demonstrating an unwavering choice to live an unapologetically happy life.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.