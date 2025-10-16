Washington Republicans to Withhold SNAP Benefits

Governor Hochul today slammed Washington Republicans for playing political games with federally funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for millions of New Yorkers. Due to an intentional decision by the Trump Administration, nearly 3 million New Yorkers who rely on SNAP for food assistance could lose access to their benefits starting November 1. As the GOP’s federal government shutdown continues, the Trump Administration has indicated to New York that it will not allow states to distribute federal funding for SNAP recipients. This is a deliberate and unprecedented decision intended to inflict pain on millions of hardworking American families — the federal government should instead do everything in its power to prioritize our most vulnerable and make funding available for this critical program. Instead, the Trump Administration is directing states to halt the process to issue monthly food benefits. Since SNAP is a federally-funded program that New York cannot backfill using state dollars, Governor Hochul is calling on Washington Republicans to stop withholding this food assistance and prevent families across New York, and America, from going hungry.

“I’m outraged that Washington Republicans are deliberately withholding federal funding from millions of New Yorkers who rely on SNAP to put food on the table,” Governor Hochul said. “This is a cruel, senseless and politically motivated punishment inflicted by the Trump Administration that they have the power to avoid. Lives depend on this, and Washington Republicans need to stop playing games. Release this federal funding right now and let states get this money to families to ensure they don’t go hungry!”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “SNAP is the largest and most effective hunger prevention program in the country and to permit monthly benefits to halt would be unprecedented and have an immediate and devastating impact on the 40 million Americans and nearly 3 million New Yorkers who depend on the program to put food on their table. SNAP recipients, most of whom are children, older adults or disabled, count on SNAP every month to feed their families. Food assistance is critically needed and is a particular concern given the current high costs of food, rent, and energy. The federal government must act now to provide the necessary funding for SNAP benefits so that the millions of Americans and New Yorkers who depend on it are not allowed to become the casualties of a budget fight.”

The loss of SNAP benefits would be felt across the state: