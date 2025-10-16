Saudi Arabia hosts the Global Insurance Conference and Exhibition (ingate)

Anticipating the Future and Exchanging Global Expertise

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the patronage of His Excellency the Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Financial Sector Development Program Committee, Mr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the Global Insurance Conference and Exhibition (ingate) during November 10- 12, 2025, in Riyadh. This marks as the first international event of its kind in the Kingdom and the region dedicated to the insurance industry and anticipating its future prospects.The ingate will feature key activities to discuss the future of insurance, including over 40 panel sessions, workshops, and events, with the participation of 100 speakers and 150 local and global entities. Additionally, an accompanying exhibition will be established over an area of 15,000 square meters, expected to attract more than 7,000 visitors over three days.The ingate conference will address issues related to insurance, investment, technology, and human capital within four main themes: the first one is Regulation Reimagined: Trust as the New Global Currency; the second theme highlights the Capital Gateways: Insurance as the Next Frontier of Investment; the third theme focuses on The Intelligent Shift: Reinventing the Future of Risk; and the fourth theme, People and Planet, discusses Building human capital, inclusion, and ESG leadership for a resilient future.Mr. Ahmed bin Saeed AlGhamdi, the General Supervisor of ingate, clarified that the Global Insurance Conference and Exhibition (ingate) is a strategic forum for ideas, innovation, and investment in insurance. It aims to attract an elite group of experts, specialists, academics, and pioneers in innovation and technology to draw a roadmap for the future of global insurance and exchange advanced expertise and knowledge. This will contribute to opening new horizons for sustainable economic growth and expanding the scope of effective international cooperation, pointing out that the conference’s objectives align with Saudi Vision 2030 and its roles are integrated with the strategic directions of the Insurance Authority and other national priorities.AlGhamdi added: “ingate will constitute an important step towards the future where trust reinforces credibility, investment stimulates the path of growth, and capability and efficiency contribute to leading the future of the insurance industry.” He drew attention to the fact that the conference primarily targets regulatory and supervisory bodies, insurance and reinsurance companies, credit rating agencies, legal and technical consulting firms, global investment banks, investors, asset managers, sovereign funds, private equity funds, and also targets digital technology companies, cyber risk experts, insurtech, startups, data scientists, and innovators, as well as academic and educational bodies, training and development institutions, human resources and talent development leaders, environmental sustainability investors, and the fresh graduates and students.For more:X: @IngateglobalIg: @IngateglobalLinkedin: IngateglobalFacebook: Ingateglobal

