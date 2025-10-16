Atlanta's Ballard Designs Announces Book Launch Reception for TV Design Star Vern Yip

Vern Yip will give a talk at Ballard Designs and sign copies of his new book, "Color Pattern Texture, The Foundation to Make Your Home Your Own," currently topping the new releases list. Invitation to an Open Reception and Book Launch at Ballard store Oct 23rd with Design Star and Best Seller Author Vern Yip.

Furniture retailer Ballard Designs and “Trading Spaces” designer Vern Yip to celebrate his new, best-seller interior design book at an open talk & book signing.

With bubbles, bites, and signing of the books, the reception will also include a chance to win one of a few surprise door gifts. . . RSVP ahead of the Reception and be present to win.” — Ballard Designs

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iconic décor retailer Ballard Designs and iconic “Trading Spaces” designer Vern Yip are collaborating in person this month. The Ballard Designs flagship store in Atlanta will host the designer at an open reception on October 23rd, launching his newest book publication to his audience of fans living in the area.Yip, an entertaining and popular master architect & designer, appeals to Interior Design professionals and enthusiasts alike. The evening event at Ballard will promote his new coffee table edition, “Color Pattern Texture,” which has just topped the Amazon New Releases in Interior Design list.With bubbles, bites, and signing of the books, the reception will also include a chance to win one of a few surprise door gifts. The Thursday event is 6 to 8 PM at Ballard’s Chattahoochee Avenue destination location and a limited supply of the new book will be available for purchase during the evening.Ballard’s Book Launch party for Yip’s new publication brings the area’s design-conscious community forward to meet and enjoy conversation with the reality television star.Yip is a mainstay on numerous design and interior decorating shows and episodes, including his new Magnolia and HBO Max show, Home Reimagined, as well as a recurring guest on Live! With Kelly and Mark. Rumor has it that some décor items he presented this month on that show will be the door prizes at the reception on the 23rd. Reception RSVPs are required as spots are limited for the event. The RSVP link is live here while spots are still available.Ballard Designs periodically brings major interior design talent into its retail locations across the country for presentations to interact, inform and entertain their fans and to encourage newcomers to unleash their inner decorator.NOTE *There is NO PURCHASE NECESSARY to enter or win, but customers must RSVP ahead of the Reception and be present to win. Complete official rules will be available at the Reception.”About Ballard DesignsSince 1982, Ballard Designshas offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of QVC GroupSM, a live social shopping company that also includes QVC, HSN, Frontgate, Garnet Hilland Grandin Road

Make Your Home Your Own with Vern Yip and Ballard Designs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.