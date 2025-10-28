Brian Patrick Flynn Guest Stars at Ballard Designs Store Event – A Lively Evening of Design Inspiration

Brian Patrick Flynn answers questions about Design Inspiration from Ballard President Karen Mooney and Guests. Photo credit Natalie Subyak Laughter erupts during the evening's event, September 23, 2025. Photo credit Natalie Subyak

In a spirited, entertaining event, the TV personality shared design truths and philosophies with Ballard President Karen Mooney and a room full of adoring fans.

The first questions I usually ask clients are, ‘What is your LEAST favorite color? and ‘What is your favorite pattern?’ Just getting those answers up front can save so much work at the beginning...” — Brian Patrick Flynn

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ballard Designs' flagship store on Chattahoochee Avenue in Atlanta recently sponsored a community event with designer and TV personality, Brian Patrick Flynn. Ballard president Karen Mooney chatted with Flynn in front of the gathered crowd September 23rd in a casual interview about decorating and his inspiring evolution from TV producer to celebrated interior designer.The short story is, after years of writing, producing and directing news programs and home improvement shows, Flynn tried his own hand at residential interiors, quickly earning the respect of his peers and shelter magazine editors.“When I first started out, I had a lot to say about color,” Flynn told Mooney before the rapt audience. “I wanted to do things like take the ugly colors and make them cool.” Cut to today, and Flynn says his favorite color to use is still black for sophisticated, livable interiors.In the early days, magazines refused to feature Flynn’s designs because they felt he was “too hipster.” “One magazine editor told me my work was perfect for newspaper,” the designer chuckled, recalling how he mistakenly thought that was a compliment until a friend explained it was more of a slight - that it was much like telling an actor, 'Your face is perfect for radio'!“Back then,” he added, “the magazines didn’t want to see the kind of bold color juxtapositions I was fond of using. But in fact, luckily, I got hired early on by people with little money to spend who would let me do whatever I wanted!”When the economy faltered in the late 2000s, many shelter magazines faltered with it, and that’s when DIY networks like HGTV and TLC really took off. Flynn credits HGTV for liking his “Everyman” design style early on and he considers his work on Discovery Channel's “Surprise by Design” (a rival of TLC’s long-running home makeover show, “Trading Spaces,”) as his first big break.In addition to a portfolio of high-profile projects including HGTV Dream Home and HGTV Urban Oasis, Flynn stars in the series, “Mind For Design,” which debuted in 2021 on Magnolia Network. He also created and owns Flynnside Out Productions, a full-service production company specializing in lifestyle-related content.During his recent Night of Design Inspiration at Ballard Designs, Flynn’s lighthearted conversation with Mooney was filled with practical decorating tips he happily shared.“The first questions I usually ask clients are, ‘What is your LEAST favorite color? and ‘What is your favorite pattern?’” the designer explained. “Just getting those answers up front--both likes and dislikes--can save so much excess work at the beginning of a project.”Flynn went on to offer simple decorating tricks that he employs to create to his unique interiors:HOW to layer accessories:Success in layering means every room has some type of art that’s not serious and almost looks out of place, and every bed has roughly three layers of textiles.WHERE to splurge when decorating:Splurge on custom window treatments, and the tailoring of basic level fabrics. And change things out when the seasons change – it’s all about textiles.WHAT choice to make about paint sheen:Flat ceiling paint is the best choice because most ceilings have some sort of wave or imperfection. But if your room has wood trim that’s really interesting, hardcore gloss is the way to go!And the future of interior design? Flynn predicts that “niche” in home décor is one of the industry’s most strategic emerging trends. And Ballard’s President Mooney agrees.“Niche Design products, like Ballard’s customized dorm furniture for instance, are a big hit with our customers already, and they’re a business we’ll continue to build,” Mooney confirmed.Another inspiration of Flynn’s on this evening was his signature cocktail drink which Ballard offered guests at the event, a version of an Icelandic 64, he dubbed “Northern Lights.”“Because I grew up in hot, damp Florida,” Brian explained to the appreciative Hotlanta crowd, “I now make it a choice to spend every summer in Iceland!”Ballard Designs hosts similar community events with design and architectural experts periodically throughout the country at its retail stores.Since 1982, Ballard Designshas offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of QVC GroupSM, a live social shopping company that also includes QVC, HSN, Frontgate, Garnet Hilland Grandin Road

