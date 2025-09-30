Digital Media Brand Homeworthy and Ballard Designs – A House to House Collaboration

Ballard Designs rooftop room collaboration results on view in Manhattan with Homeworthy Founder Alison Kenworthy. Ballard President Karen Mooney during inerview in her home on Youtube Channel Homeworthy in 2023

Ballard Designs, furniture retailer, tapped to furnish unique rooftop room at Homeworthy Podcast founder's new home in Manhattan. Stay tuned for results.

The space is an all-glass room atop Alison’s Upper East Side apartment... breathtaking views of Central Park's Reservoir... We were thrilled to help decorate it and film the results.” — Caroline McDonald, Director of Brand Content, Ballard Designs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When design lovers with great taste get together, magic happens. And that happened this month when Ballard Designs filmed Homeworthy founder Alison Kenworthy’s Manhattan rooftop entertaining space for Ballard’s own video channel “The space is an all-glass room atop Alison’s Upper East Side apartment, surrounded by a beautiful container garden and breathtaking views of Central Park's Reservoir,” says Caroline McDonald, director of brand content and co-host of the Ballard Designs podcast. “We were thrilled when Alison invited us to help decorate it and film the results.”Kenworthy built Homeworthy into one of America's largest interior channels on YouTube, with over 1.2 billion minutes of its content watched annually. She and her team of producers normally present video tours of other people’s homes around the world, showcasing their fascinating owners and the homes that shape their lives. This time, Kenworthy's New York rooftop oasis was the story.“We’re so lucky to have an indoor-outdoor space in Manhattan and I wanted to take full advantage of the sun and views,” She explains. “So, we designed a comfortable sitting room in the rooftop greenhouse to bring the outdoors in.”Kenworthy worked closely with a Ballard Designs in-house designer , Elyse Neill from Ballard's Manhasset retail store. Together they planned the magical space with pieces inspired by Kenworthy’s love for the tropics.“It made perfect sense to look to Ballard to decorate this all-glass garden room in a style predominately white with bamboo, tortoise shell, and accents of green,” Kenworthy notes.Every piece in the reimagined rooftop greenhouse, from the sofas and chairs to the bar cart and fade-resistant drapery panels, were sourced through Ballard.This unique collaboration between Homeworthy and Ballard Designs began two years ago when Ballard’s president, Karen Mooney, and her Atlanta home were featured on the Homeworthy podcast and YouTube channel.“I had so much fun with the Homeworthy team when they filmed my home. When I found out Alison was working with our Design Services team in New York, I knew her amazing glass room would be beautiful and literally a showcase for what we do best – decorating!”Homeworthy will publish its own tour of the Manhattan rooftop getaway collaboration with Ballard Designs in late October. Ballard will publish its video version on its own Youtube channel later this year.About Ballard DesignsSince 1982, Ballard Designshas offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of QVC GroupSM, a live social shopping company that also includes QVC, HSN, Frontgate, Garnet Hilland Grandin Road

