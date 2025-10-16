Victor Sally’s original score amplifies the emotional core of Rigan Machado’s film ‘Blow for Blow’

Blow for Blow The Song, by Victor Sally and Rigan Machado Victor Sally attends the premiere of Blow for Blow at the historic TCL Chinese Theater.

Available on Amazon Prime Video, Blow for Blow is an action drama movie of an ex-gangster chef's son who gets involved with his old mafia associates

I had the opportunity to meet Victor Sally, an amazing person, who I admire as a human being above all. Little by little, we started talking about music." — Rigan Machado, Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in early 2025 and its global release on Amazon Prime Video on September 18, Blow for Blow has drawn attention not only for its intense narrative but also for its original soundtrack composed by Brazilian musician Victor Sally. Known for his prolific work in film and television music, Sally’s music theme for Blow for Blow marks a pivotal moment in his international creative trajectory.Directed by Rigan Machado, the legendary coral belt in Jiu-Jitsu, produced in collaboration between Brazil and the United States, Blow for Blow seamlessly blends physicality and emotion in a story of discipline, resilience, and human strength. Sally’s compositions mirror this pulse – vibrant, rhythmic, and cinematic in scope. The soundtrack integrates electronic layers, percussive elements that heighten tension and motion, perfectly aligned with the film’s storytelling.“I had the opportunity to meet Victor Sally, an amazing person, who I admire as a human being above all. Little by little, we started talking about music – he showed me his talent, and I was very impressed by his skill. I told him: ‘I’m going to direct a movie, and I’d like you to compose the music for it.’ He created a great song, Blow For Blow, which is receiving wonderful feedback,” comments Machado.The title track “Blow for Blow”, composed and produced by Victor Sally, captures the film’s kinetic essence. Recorded in Brazil and mastered at IN2MIXIN Studios by Steve B. Baughman as mixing and mastering engineer, the track is a high-energy fusion of modern production and cinematic flair. Its dynamic structure mirrors the choreography of the film’s fight sequences – shifting tempos, powerful crescendos, and a sense of unstoppable momentum that keeps the viewer immersed in the action.With Blow for Blow, Victor Sally brings to international audiences the same narrative sensibility that has defined his prolific career in Brazilian television, where his music has appeared in over 300 national broadcasts. His work has been featured in TV shows in Brazil, such as Big Brother Brasil, Fantástico, Globo Esporte, and Globoplay film production.Sally’s score for Blow for Blow resonates as a bridge between cultures, languages, and emotions, strengthening the film’s universal message through sound. The official video of Blow for Blow is available on Sally’s YouTube Channel , and the film Blow for Blow can be found on Amazon Prime Video.

