Inspirit Jiu Jitsu Shines at IBJJF Jiu Jitsu Con and World Master Championships, Bringing Home Multiple Medals

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- nspirit Jiu Jitsu Academy made a strong statement on the global stage this month, taking 40 athletes to compete at the IBJJF Jiu Jitsu Con and World Master Championships. The academy, known for its strong family culture and thriving kids program, celebrated podium finishes across several divisions, from rising youth athletes to elite-level competitors.Among the standout performances, Gabi Funchal reached the number one ranking in her division, solidifying her as a top competitor worldwide. UFC athlete Luana Pinheiro, representing Inspirit, earned a silver medal in the No-Gi division, showcasing her skill and commitment to both MMA and Jiu-Jitsu competition.𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:Luana Pinheiro – Silver Medal, No-GiGabriella Souza – Bronze Medal, World MasterGabriel Castro – Silver Medal, No-GiMariana Piccolo – Bronze Medal, No-GiJaqueline Hasse – Gold Medal, No-Gi; Bronze Medal, Gi Weight Division & Open ClassIsrael Ortiz – Gold Medal, Gi Novice𝗞𝗶𝗱𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗔𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀:Magnus Tran (9) – Bronze Medal, Kids GiNoah Gutnik (11) – Bronze Medal, Kids GiEloy Miron Jr (11) – Silver Medal, Kids GiAaliyah Tate (11) – Bronze Medal, Kids GiHailey Cortez – Silver Medal, Kids GiMiguel Peixoto – Silver Medal, Gi“Inspirit’s philosophy is built around the idea that Jiu Jitsu is for everyone – kids, adults, and professionals alike,” said Rodrigo Freitas, Head Coach of Inspirit Jiu Jitsu. “Seeing our athletes compete and succeed together at this level, from 9-year-olds to UFC stars, is a reflection of the family environment we’ve built on and off the mats.”With these results, Inspirit Jiu Jitsu Academy continues to establish itself as a leading academy for developing competitors and fostering a supportive community that celebrates growth, discipline, and excellence in the sport.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗿𝗶𝘁 𝗝𝗶𝘂 𝗝𝗶𝘁𝘀𝘂Inspirit Jiu Jitsu Academy is dedicated to teaching Brazilian Jiu Jitsu for all ages and levels, from recreational practitioners to world-class competitors. The academy emphasizes discipline, respect, and teamwork, creating a family-friendly environment that empowers students to grow both on and off the mats.For more information, please visit www.inspiritjiujitsu.com

