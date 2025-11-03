H&H Brazilian Steakhouse expands beyond California with its first East Coast location in the Orlando area

H&H Steakhouse Orlando will open to the public on November 6th, 2025.

The sister location of H&H Beverly Hills and Downtown LA promise to deliver the traditional “Churrasco Gaúcho” from Brazil to Orlando, starting November 6th.

Our commitment to using the highest-quality ingredients and providing authentic Brazilian hospitality will define our presence in Central Florida. ” — Herica Huyer, Co-owner of H&H Steakhouse

ORLANDO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- H&H Brazilian Steakhouse, a modern, independently owned churrascaria concept, announced the opening of its third United States location and its first on the East Coast. The new restaurant, located in Kissimmee, Florida, is set to officially welcome guests on November 6, 2025, marking the company’s first expansion outside of California and bringing a new luxury dining option to the heart of Central Florida’s entertainment district.The Orlando-area unit will follow the successful model established at its two existing California locations, which are situated in Downtown Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. H&H, founded in 2019 by restaurateur and sommelier Henrique Huyer, has been recognized in Los Angeles for its authentic churrasco experience delivered in a luxurious, boutique setting. The new location, situated just minutes from major theme parks, is positioned to serve both the vast Central Florida visitor market and the growing local community.The Brazilian steakhouse segment in the U.S. continues to show strong performance, driven by consumer demand for experiential dining. The all-you-can-eat format and continuous tableside service create an interactive atmosphere that has found popularity with a broad demographic. This success is particularly notable in the competitive Los Angeles market, where food critics have recognized H&H and have built a dedicated following among Hollywood celebrities, establishing the brand as a premier destination for luxury Brazilian dining. This reputation for quality and distinction is what the brand aims to replicate for the Central Florida community.H&H's service model combines the traditional “All You Can Eat” Churrasco Experience – featuring continuous tableside service of 100% Halal beef, lamb, and chicken – with an extensive "Farm Table" of hot and cold dishes. Additionally, the menu will offer upscale à la carte options, including the exclusive A5 Miyazaki Wagyu and Truffle Filet Mignon, alongside a full menu for Lunch, Dinner, and Bottomless Mimosa Brunch.The company is owned by the visionary leaders Hérica and Henrique Huyer, both from southern Brazil, who are committed to expanding the traditional churrasco worldwide. “The response in Los Angeles has been outstanding, and we are eager to bring our distinct interpretation of modern Brazilian dining to the East Coast,” says Henrique Huyer.Herica Huyer added, “Our commitment to using the highest-quality ingredients and providing authentic Brazilian hospitality will define our presence in Central Florida. We look forward to welcoming the community and providing an unparalleled dining experience.”The new H&H Steakhouse is located at 3250 Rolling Oaks Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34747, and will be open to the public beginning November 6, 2025.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗛&𝗛 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝘇𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲Founded in 2019, H&H Brazilian Steakhouse is an independently owned and operated modern churrascaria offering authentic Brazilian cuisine. The company currently operates two luxurious boutique locations in California (Downtown Los Angeles and Beverly Hills), with a menu designed to cater to diverse food preferences, including an extensive salad bar and Halal meat options.

