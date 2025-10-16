The Exodus Road partners with leading local businesses to celebrate Freedom Around the World Oct 17 in Colorado Springs

Mio Mora, StreamHome Construction, The Whole CXO, and Valor Home Loans join The Exodus Road in the fight against human trafficking

The entire event will celebrate and elevate our work to combat human trafficking around the world — work we've been committed to for 14 years.” — Laura Parker, The Exodus Road CEO and Co-Founder

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Exodus Road is hosting an event to celebrate their work moving freedom from trafficking forward around the world. The Freedom Around the World dinner event will take place on October 17 at the McDivitt Club at Weidner Field, and tickets are still available.Freedom Around the World will feature a full Indian dinner catered by celebrated local restaurant, Urban Tandoor, alongside a live performance by a traditional Indian dancer.“This special night will include immersive stories from our frontlines work fighting human trafficking, and we're especially excited to welcome our Brazil Country Director, Cintia Meirelles, with us to share from our work in South America,” explains The Exodus Road CEO Laura Parker. “The entire event will celebrate and elevate our work to combat human trafficking around the world — work we've been committed to for 14 years.”Platinum-level sponsors for the event include Mio Mora, Valor Home Loans, The Whole CXO, and StreamHome Construction. Additional Gold-level sponsors who are making the event possible include Colorado Media Group, Cellebrite, and Headley Electric.“At Mio Mora, we believe freedom is the foundation of beauty, creativity, and human dignity. Our work has always centered around empowering women — from the artisans who craft our pieces to the women who wear them with pride and purpose,” says Platinum-level event sponsor Anu Kochhar of Mio Mora. “By supporting Freedom Around the World, we unite fashion with purpose. Every thread, every piece, and every story at Mio Mora is a tribute to resilience — and a reminder that together, we can help create a world where every person has the right to live free, dream boldly, and shine fully.”“Valor Home Loans is honored to stand with The Exodus Road because freedom and dignity are foundational to thriving communities. We chose to sponsor Freedom Around the World to help accelerate survivor-centered rescue and restoration. We’re looking forward to celebrating the courage of survivors and the frontline teams who make freedom possible,” adds Todd Crane of Valor Home Loans.“Freedom is the end goal of The Whole CXO,” shares Donna Carlson of Platinum sponsor The Whole CXO. “We help c-suite female executives embrace the fullness of purpose and calling in their whole life. I like to think that we are fueling that same end goal with women who survive sex trafficking, to enter the next chapter of their lives released into freedom.”“When we first met with Sonia Meeter, Director of Partnerships at The Exodus Road, she asked why we were drawn to their mission,” recalls Alex Kosley, CEO of event sponsor StreamHome Construction. “I shared, ‘We place a high value on freedom, and believe that freedom is for everyone." Sonia’s eyes lit up, and the next day she brought us The Exodus Road t-shirts, hot off the press, featuring the slogan ‘Freedom is for Everyone.’ It was clear we had found the right partner.”Admission to the event includes dinner, a complimentary drink, access to a cash bar, and the opportunity to hear stories from the frontlines of the fight against human trafficking. Space is limited, and guests are encouraged to claim their ticket now: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/freedom-around-the-world-declassified-tickets- 1470980334779About The Exodus RoadThe Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners, and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers, and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of 6,000 survivors and the arrests of more than 1,800 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates intervention, training and education, and aftercare efforts.In training and education, The Exodus Road offers a suite of online and in-person curriculums including TraffickWatch: Brazil, an online training curriculum specifically designed for law enforcement partners; INFLUENCED, a curriculum equipping United States and Brazilian parents and teens to participate in the online world while avoiding the dangers of exploitation; and Equip and Empower, a human trafficking prevention education curriculum for at-risk youth in Thailand. Cumulatively, the organization has trained more than 52,000 officers and citizens through their training and education curriculums.The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, the Philippines, India, Brazil and in another undisclosed, Latin American country. The nonprofit was founded in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 2012, and still calls the city home for the U.S. office.For additional information or to make a donation to help stop human trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road’s website at https://theexodusroad.com/ or its Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

