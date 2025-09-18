The Exodus Road Launches Inaugural Digital Safety Summit at Denver University to Help Protect Children Online

The community is invited to join national experts convening on September 20 to address digital dangers facing kids and protection strategies

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Exodus Road announces its first-ever Digital Safety Summit, an innovative conference addressing the critical online safety challenges facing children and families today. The summit will take place on September 20, 2025, at Denver University's Davis Auditorium in Sturm Hall, and will bring together nationally recognized experts, lawmakers, and digital safety advocates.The one-day conference addresses the urgent crisis of online threats facing children today, and is appropriate for attendees who are parents, teachers, youth leaders, nonprofit professionals, or community leaders of any kind. New data from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), reports that online child enticement cases surged 77% in just the first six months of 2025, jumping from 292,951 to 518,720 reports compared to the same period last year. Key topics during the day will include the alarming rise of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), practical strategies for protecting children in digital spaces, understanding youth behavior online, and mobilizing adults and young people as agents of positive change.The Digital Safety Summit is a creation of The Exodus Road, a global nonprofit with nearly 15 years of experience fighting child exploitation and human trafficking, freeing over 6,000 individuals to date."This event represents a critical moment in our collective effort to create safer digital environments for children," said Laura Parker, CEO and Co-Founder of The Exodus Road, who will deliver remarks at the close of the event. "In our front-lines work, we've witnessed the dramatic migration of exploitation from physical to increasingly digital-first encounters. By bringing together celebrated experts from the technology, policy, education, and advocacy sectors, we're building an environment where digital exploitation can be effectively disrupted and prevented.”The summit features an acclaimed roster of keynote speakers, including:Representative Brandon Guffey of South CarolinaLaura Parker, CEO and Co-founder at The Exodus RoadMelissa Stroebel, Vice President of Research & Strategic Impact at ThornEdda Collins Coleman, VP of Communications at Common Sense MediaYouTuber Justin Stuart (JStu)Jonathan McKee, acclaimed parenting authorTim and Tamia Woods, lived-experience advocatesMatt Parker, Global Brand Ambassador at CellebriteThe summit is presented in partnership with premier sponsors N2GIVES and Cellebrite, both long-term champions in the fight against human trafficking and online exploitation."At The N2 Company, one of our goals is to help foster thriving communities. We do this not only through our uplifting local magazines but also by supporting impactful organizations like The Exodus Road through our N2GIVES initiative," said Rebecca Hixon, N2's Director of Philanthropy. "We're proud to sponsor the Digital Safety Summit because we believe prevention through education creates safer, stronger communities—and we look forward to the lasting ripple effects of this powerful event."“Cellebrite’s partnership with The Exodus Road spans years of shared training, technology, and on-the-ground support to accelerate investigations and protect the vulnerable. This Digital Safety Summit is a critical step forward, shifting the focus to prevention by empowering our communities directly. With an exceptional lineup of speakers from policy, advocacy, and technology, attendees will gain invaluable strategies to safeguard children in the digital world. We are honored to support this essential conversation,” said David Gee, Chief Marketing Officer, Cellebrite.Registration is still available for professionals and the public at a special discounted rate of only $20, which includes lunch. The full-day summit includes interactive breakout sessions, networking opportunities, and vendor exhibitions showcasing the latest in digital safety technology and resources. Interested attendees can register at digitalsafetysummit.org Event Details:What: Digital Safety SummitWhen: September 20, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Where: Davis Auditorium, Sturm Hall, Denver University, 2199 S University Blvd, Denver, CO 80210Registration: $20 (includes lunch) at digitalsafetysummit.orgAbout The Exodus RoadThe Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners, and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers, and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of 6,000 survivors and the arrests of more than 1,800 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates intervention, training and education, and aftercare efforts.In training and education, The Exodus Road offers a suite of online and in-person curriculums including TraffickWatch: Brazil, an online training curriculum specifically designed for law enforcement partners; INFLUENCED, a curriculum equipping United States and Brazilian parents and teens to participate in the online world while avoiding the dangers of exploitation; and Equip and Empower, a human trafficking prevention education curriculum for at-risk youth in Thailand. Cumulatively, the organization has trained more than 52,000 officers and citizens through their training and education curriculums.The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, the Philippines, India, Brazil and in another undisclosed, Latin American country. The nonprofit was founded in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 2012, and still calls the city home for the U.S. office.For additional information or to make a donation to help stop human trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road’s website at https://theexodusroad.com/ or its Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

