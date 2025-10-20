CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Pensacola, FL

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Partnering with CodaPet gives me the opportunity to provide this compassionate, dignified care to more families in our community.” — Dr. Joey Durr

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has introduced a new licensed veterinarian to expand its services in Pensacola, FL . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Joey Durr will serve Pensacola and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet. “It is my wish that every family in Pensacola become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes.”Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment."I chose to offer in-home euthanasia because it allows pets to pass peacefully in the comfort of home, surrounded by their loved ones. Partnering with CodaPet gives me the opportunity to provide this compassionate, dignified care to more families in our community," says Dr. Joey Durr.A New Orleans native, Dr. Durr brings both professional expertise and heartfelt compassion to his work in end-of-life veterinary care. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science from Louisiana State University in 2013 before pursuing his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, completing his clinical training at Kansas State University.Dr. Durr’s lifelong love for animals naturally led him to veterinary medicine, where he has dedicated his career to caring for pets and the families who cherish them. Over the past several years, he has practiced in Pensacola, Florida, helping countless families through every stage of their pets’ lives with empathy and understanding.“As both a veterinarian and a pet owner myself, I understand how deeply our animals become part of the family,” says Dr. Durr. “End-of-life visits in a clinic can be stressful for pets and their families. Offering in-home euthanasia allows me to provide a calmer, more personal experience where pets can pass peacefully in the comfort of home.”By partnering with CodaPet, Dr. Durr continues his mission to bring comfort, dignity, and peace to families during one of life’s most emotional moments. Through compassionate in-home care, he helps ensure that beloved companions can spend their final moments surrounded by love — in the place they feel safest.Dr. Durr serves Pensacola, Milton, Beulah, Pace, Gulf Breeze, and the surrounding areas.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.3. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.4. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe cost of in-home euthanasia starts at $325 in Pensacola, FL. Aftercare ranges from $50 - $225, but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

