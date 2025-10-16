Team Recovery Foundation Celebrates 10 Years of Hope and Healing

Gathering to Honor the Organization’s Founding and Ongoing Mission to Break the Stigma Around Addiction and Mental Health

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 17, 2015, a small group of individuals in recovery came together in Toledo with a bold mission: to break the stigma surrounding addiction and mental health disorders. What began as a grassroots gathering to raise awareness quickly went viral on social media igniting a movement that would grow into what is now the Team Recovery Foundation and Team Recovery Ohio LLC, organizations that have transformed thousands of lives across Toledo and throughout the state of Ohio.To recognize the profound impact, the City of Toledo officially proclaimed October 17 as “Team Recovery Day.”This year marks the 10-year anniversary of Team Recovery’s founding, and the organization is gathering in a powerful celebration on Thursday, October 17, 2025. The event, known as “Sign Day,” will bring together a group of people who will hold up signs of hope, encouragement, and unity honoring the organization’s founding and reaffirming the shared commitment to end stigma around addiction and mental health.“What started as a few people holding up signs has turned into a decade-long movement of hope and healing. Team Recovery was built from lived experience, and that’s what continues to drive us forward,” said Matt Bell, MSW, LSW, CIP, CEO/ Founder, Team Recovery.A Decade of ImpactTeam Recovery Foundation began with a moment of clarity in 2015, when Matt Bell, just days into his own recovery journey, recognized a lack of local resources for those struggling with substance use disorder. From a detox center, he made a life-changing decision: to create a new kind of recovery support system.With the help of dedicated friends and allies, what started as late-night conversations quickly grew into a movement rooted in the belief that recovery is possible for everyone. Guided by the motto “A New Approach to an Old Problem,” Team Recovery has since become a cornerstone of support, advocacy, and empowerment for individuals and families across the region.Our Mission and ProgramsTeam Recovery goes beyond traditional treatment approaches focusing instead on sustainable recovery, mental wellness, and long-term success. Through inpatient and outpatient programming that offers counseling, peer support, therapy, and addressing key needs such as housing stability, the organization helps individuals rebuild their lives and break free from the cycle of addiction and mental health struggles.At Team Recovery Foundation, outreach and community connection remain at the heart of everything we do. Programs like Families After Addiction or Death (F.A.A.D.) offer weekly support for loved ones navigating grief and recovery. The Foundation also plans to expand its impact with new initiatives such as a Community Food Pantry and Transportation Program, ensuring that access to healthy food and safe transportation are never barriers to recovery.Through education, community events, and advocacy, Team Recovery empowers individuals and families to reclaim hope, rebuild dignity, and strengthen community ties.About Team Recovery FoundationTeam Recovery Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer Board of Directors, founded in 2015 by Matt Bell, a visionary leader and advocate for recovery and mental health awareness. The Foundation and its sister organization, Team Recovery LLC, continue to serve as beacons of hope for those seeking to transform their lives.About Team Recovery Ohio LLCTeam Recovery is a compassionate and innovative organization founded in 2015 by Matt Bell, a visionary leader who brings a unique perspective to the fight against addiction and mental health disorders. Drawing from his personal journey of overcoming addiction, Matt is deeply committed to providing high-quality care to individuals seeking support in their own recovery process. Team Recovery's mission is to improve the overall health and well-being of individuals affected by addiction and/or mental health disorders.At Team Recovery, we recognize that addiction and mental health challenges affect not only individuals but also their families and communities. That's why our holistic, client-centered approach is designed to address the physical, emotional, and mental aspects of recovery. Our team of dedicated professionals works collaboratively with each client to create a personalized treatment plan tailored to their specific needs and goals, supporting them to lead healthier, happier lives.Team Recovery goes beyond traditional treatment methods, focusing on sustainable recovery, mental wellness, and long-term success through an innovative approach. Whether it's through therapy, counseling, community support, or addressing stable housing needs we are committed to helping individuals break free from the cycle of addiction and mental health struggles.With a steadfast commitment to making a real difference, Team Recovery stands out as a beacon of hope for individuals who want to transform their lives and build a brighter future. For more information, please visit theteamrecovery.org Tagline: "A New Approach to an Old Problem: We Care for People."For more information, to get involved, please visit teamrecoveryfoundation.org or theteamrecovery.org.###Editor’s Note: Matt Bell, Savannah Rayford and Katie Frye are available for interviews.Contacts:Autumn DuquetteTeam Recovery, Executive Assistantautumn.duquette@theteamrecovery.org419-416-3353

