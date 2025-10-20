Demand for Fireproofing Materials Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $2.42 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Fireproofing Materials Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Fireproofing Materials Market Be By 2025?

Over the past few years, the market size for fireproofing materials has seen substantial growth. The market is forecasted to enlarge from $1.21 billion in 2024 to $1.37 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The observed growth during the historic period can be linked to building regulation compliances, the surge in high-rise construction, amplified fire safety consciousness, escalated commercial and industrial development, as well as requisites from the insurance industry.

The market size for fireproofing materials is predicted to experience substantial growth in the coming years. It is forecasted to reach a valuation of $2.42 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The forthcoming growth can be credited to several factors such as adaptation to climate change, advancement in fire-resistant coatings, infrastructural development, upgrading of current buildings, and high-performing insulation. The projected trends within this period consist of fireproofing solutions that are sustainable and eco-friendly, smart fireproofing systems, inventive fireproofing materials, data center and crucial infrastructure protection, and emphasis on regulatory compliance and certification.

Download a free sample of the fireproofing materials market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6042&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Fireproofing Materials Market Landscape?

The growth in the fireproofing materials market is being significantly influenced by the increasing incidents of fire accidents. Sudden and unexpected fires often lead to accidents resulting in severe harm and property damage. This surge in fire-related incidents is leading to an increased demand for fireproofing materials from various sectors. In an instance, GOV. UK, a reputable government services and information website, reported in April 2024, about a rise in fire-related fatalities in December 2023. The number of fatalities was 269 across 250 fatal fires, a rise from the previous year where 257 fatalities occurred from 238 fatal fires. Consequently, the surge in fire incidents is fuelling the demand in the fireproofing materials market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Fireproofing Materials Market?

Major players in the Fireproofing Materials include:

• 3M Company

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• BASF SE

• Etex Group

• FlameOFF Coatings Inc.

• Intumescent Systems Ltd.

• Isolatek International

• Jotun Group

• PK Companies

• PPG Industries Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Fireproofing Materials Market?

The increasing trend in the fireproofing materials market is the introduction of new products. These fresh launches aim to significantly improve user safety against fire. Many leading companies focused on fireproofing materials are now channeling their efforts towards creating advanced fireproofing materials to strengthen their market position. For instance, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, a consumer goods and chemicals company based in Germany, introduced new fire protection products in April 2022 for safer Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries, namely Loctite EA 9400 and Loctite FPC 5060. These coatings are designed to inhibit and control the spread of fires when used on battery packs, ensuring the safety of passengers as they exit the vehicle. These effective and cost-efficient application techniques allow manufacturers to keep refining battery production while upholding safety.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Fireproofing Materials Market

The fireproofing materialsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Intumescent Coatings, Thin Film, Thick Film

2) By Substrates: Metal, Wood

3) By Technology: Solvent-Borne, Water-Borne

4) By End-User: Energy And Power, Manufacturing, Oil And Gas, Petrochemical, Transportation And Logistics Industries, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Intumescent Coatings: Water-Based Intumescent Coatings, Solvent-Based Intumescent Coatings

2) By Thin Film: Thin Film Fire-Resistive Coatings, Spray-Applied Thin Film Coatings

3) By Thick Film: Cementitious Thick Film Coatings, Spray-Applied Thick Film Coatings

View the full fireproofing materials market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fireproofing-materials-global-market-report

Fireproofing Materials Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the market for fireproofing materials. The region showing the most rapid growth is expected to be Asia-Pacific. The market report for fireproofing materials covers several regions - Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Fireproofing Materials Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Air Based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-based-defense-equipment-global-market-report

Investigation And Security Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/investigation-and-security-services-global-market-report

Carbon Dioxide Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-dioxide-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.