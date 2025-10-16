The Log Cabin elevates guest dining experience with hygienic restroom upgrades

Excel Dryer XLERATOR’s high-speed, touchless drying provides a hygienic solution for guests and staff, while supporting sustainability goals. The Log Cabin, one of western Massachusetts’ top destinations for weddings and events, elevated its guest experience by installing XLERATOR® Hand Dryers.

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Log Cabin, one of western Massachusetts’ top destinations for weddings and events, has elevated its guest experience by installing Excel Dryer ’s XLERATORHand Dryers. Hosting 60,000–70,000 guests each year, the venue sought a restroom solution that could deliver both hygiene and efficiency while reducing waste.The decision reflects growing consumer expectations. A recent global survey of 4,000 participants across the U.S., Europe and Asia, conducted by Excel Dryer and MetrixLab, found:• 100% of respondents agree a dirty restroom reflects poorly on the establishment.• 80% said they would not, or might not, return to a restaurant with a dirty restroom.• Paper towels on the floor or overflowing bins were cited as the top cause of “dirty” restrooms.By eliminating paper towels entirely, the XLERATOR directly addresses these concerns while cutting down on trash removal and restroom cleanup.“Recycling is something we pride ourselves on, so we really like the fact that nothing goes in the trash barrel with this machine,” said Mick Corduff, executive chef at The Log Cabin. “It’s hard to put a number on how many times the staff wash their hands every day, but it’s probably in the thousands, so this is just phenomenal for speeding up the process.”Cleanliness isn’t just about appearance; it’s also about safety. Research from the University of Auckland shows wet hands are 1,000 times more likely to spread germs than dry hands. XLERATOR’s high-speed, touchless drying provides a hygienic solution for both guests and staff, while supporting the venue’s sustainability goals.“What we’ve learned from our recent global survey is that restroom conditions play a critical role in shaping perceptions of any commercial facility, especially restaurants,” said William Gagnon, chief operating officer and executive vice president at Excel Dryer. “Guests now expect restrooms to be clean, hygienic and touchless, and XLERATOR Hand Dryers deliver on all three while reducing waste and supporting sustainability.”Sustainability is increasingly influencing venue choice, with 18–30% of couples now seeking eco-conscious wedding locations, according to Coolest GadgetsGitnux. The Log Cabin’s adoption of XLERATOR Hand Dryers demonstrates its commitment to both guest satisfaction and environmental responsibility.About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.###

Log Cabin: How Excel Dryer transformed a busy restroom experience

