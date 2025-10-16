Register for MDC Hunter Education Skills course Oct. 30 in Sedalia

Body

SEDALIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to finish their hunter education certification from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30 at the MDC Discovery Room on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. This in-person training session is the final step to becoming hunter education certified, and the class is designed for participants ages 11 and older.

Registration is required. Visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/211951 to register.

Prior to attending the class, participants will need to complete the knowledge portion of the certification process. To do so, participants can either complete the online version for a fee or fill out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual chapter review questions will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. The online knowledge portion and information about the student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Student manuals are also available at any MDC office.

The MDC Discovery Room is located on the Missouri State Fairgrounds at 2503 W 16th St. in Sedalia. Email haeley.eichler@mdc.mo.gov with any questions.

Learn more about hunter education in Missouri at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility