MDC seeks public comments on changes to spring turkey hunting

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking Missouri turkey hunters and others for their feedback on a potential regulation change to nonresident spring turkey hunting.

The proposed regulation change would reduce the nonresident bag limit from two bearded birds in the spring to a single bearded bird in the spring. Nonresident landowners would maintain a two bearded bird bag limit, provided only one be harvested during the first seven days of the season.

Past public comments and other feedback to MDC on the topic show that many turkey hunters highly value an uncrowded place to hunt. According to MDC, nonresident participation in Missouri’s spring turkey season has increased in recent years and some resident hunters have expressed concern about how it is impacting their hunts.

According to MDC, reducing the nonresident spring bag limit should reduce the overall number of nonresident trips statewide, thereby alleviating some of the crowding or pressure that resident hunters encounter.

MDC welcomes public comments on the topic through Nov. 7. Get background details and comment online at mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/public-commenting-opportunities/turkey-regulation-changes.

Learn more about turkey hunting in Missouri online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey.