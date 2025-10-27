MDC reminds deer hunters of what’s new for this season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds deer hunters of new regulations related to chronic wasting disease (CWD) and other changes for the 2025-2026 deer-hunting season.Get more information from the MDC 2025 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, through the MDC MO Hunting app, and online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer.

Carcass Movement and Disposal

The rule that prohibited transporting high-risk deer parts -- such as the brain and spinal cord -- out of the county of harvest has been removed. Hunters are now required to dispose of unused deer parts in trash that is dumped in a sanitary landfill or on the property where the deer was harvested. Hunters must Telecheck their deer before transporting it (or its parts) out of the county where it was harvested or by 10 p.m. on the day of harvest, whichever comes first. The interstate carcass movement restrictions for those bringing harvested deer, elk, moose, or caribou into Missouri have not changed. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/chronic-wasting-disease/carcass-transportation-disposal.

CWD Management Zone

The following counties have been added to the CWD Management Zone: Callaway, Cape Girardeau, Daviess, Harrison, Henry, Marion, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, Ralls, St. Louis, and Texas. Within the past year, these counties either had their first CWD detection (Callaway, Marion, Miller, Morgan, Texas) or are within 10 miles of a CWD detection (Cape Girardeau, Daviess, Harrison, Henry, Moniteau, Ralls, St. Louis). These counties are open during the CWD Portion of firearms deer season. Placement of feed and minerals is prohibited in CWD Management Zone counties. The antler-point restriction (APR) has been removed in Callaway, Daviess, Harrison, Henry, Marion, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, and Ralls counties. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/chronic-wasting-disease/cwd-management-zone-regulations.

Voluntary CWD Sampling Sept. 15 to Jan. 15

MDC encourages hunters who harvest deer anywhere in Missouri throughout the entire deer hunting season — Sept. 15 through Jan. 15 — to get free CWD testing for their harvested deer at numerous sites around the state including MDC offices, participating taxidermists and meat processors, and freezer drop-off locations. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/chronic-wasting-disease/voluntary-cwd-sampling.

Mandatory CWD Sampling Nov. 15 and 16 in select counties

All deer harvested in designated CWD Management Zone counties during the opening weekend of the November Portion of the firearms season -- Nov. 15 and 16 -- must be taken (or the deer head) to an MDC Mandatory Sampling Station on the day of harvest. Sampling stations will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mandatory CWD sampling for this year will focus on counties that are newer to the CWD Management Zone. Mandatory CWD sampling will not be conducted in many counties where it has been conducted in previous years. MDC encourages hunters to check the status of the counties where they hunt. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/chronic-wasting-disease/mandatory-cwd-sampling.

Early Youth Portion Bag Limit

Youth hunters may now harvest more than one deer during the Early Youth Portion of firearms deer season. This change simplifies regulations by standardizing the bag limit across all portions of firearms deer season. The statewide limit of one antlered buck during firearms deer season (all portions combined) still applies. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/seasons/deer-firearms-youth-portions.

Firearms Antlerless Permits

Hunters may now fill four firearms antlerless permits in Buchanan, Clinton, Dade, DeKalb, Lawrence, and Texas counties. Qualifying resident landowners in the following counties may now receive two Resident Landowner Firearms Antlerless Permits: Andrew, Atchison, Butler, Carter, Dunklin, Holt, Iron, Mississippi, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Scott, Stoddard, and Wayne. This change simplifies regulations by standardizing the limit (two) of Resident Landowner Firearms Antlerless Permits in all counties. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/regulations/antlerless-deer-hunting-county-restrictions.

Get more information from the MDC 2025 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, through the MDC MO Hunting app, and online at mdc.mo.gov/cwd.