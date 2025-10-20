Fertilizer Additives Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fertilizer Additives Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

There has been significant growth in the size of the fertilizer additives market over past years. The market is projected to increase from $3.26 billion in 2024 to $3.42 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. Factors contributing to growth during the historic period include depleted soil nutrients, agricultural output, environmental laws, tailored solutions for specific crops, and fertilizer effectiveness.

The market size for fertilizer additives isticipated to experience significant expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $4.47 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This upward trend in the predicted timeline can be associated with precision farming, adaptation to changing climates, organic cultivation and organic supplements, as well as bio-sourced and decomposable additives and tailored nutrient mixtures. The forecast period also sees the progression of major trends such as controlled-release fertilizers, nutrient preservatives, additives rich in nano and micronutrients, data-driven agriculture, and the utilization of eco-friendly packaging.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Fertilizer Additives Market?

An increase in demand for farm produce and livestock is fuelling the expansion of the fertilizer additives market. Fertilizer additives are utilized in the production of these agricultural goods to improve effectiveness and regulate fertilizer use. The Government of Canada, a Canada-based federal agency, reported in June 2024 that total wheat production for 2023-2024 was 31,954 thousand metric tons, and it is predicted to rise to 34,357 thousand metric tons in 2024-2025. Consequently, this growing demand for agricultural goods is anticipated to spur on the fertilizer additives market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Fertilizer Additives Market?

Major players in the Fertilizer Additives include:

• KAO Corporation

• Clariant AG

• Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals Ltd.

• Novochem Group

• Solvay SA

• Bio Huma Netics Inc.

• Bunge Limited

• Compass Minerals

• Compo Expert GmbH

• Fertilizer Industry Round Table

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Fertilizer Additives Industry?

Embracing fresh technologies seems to be a prominent emerging trend in the fertilizer additive sector. Those companies who are part of the fertilizer additives market are capitalizing on ammonia technology, urea formaldehyde concentrate technology, and nanotechnology for their product creation and manufacturing methods, aiming to decrease their carbon emissions and transition to a more eco-friendly manufacturing approach. As an example, in March of 2023, Phospholutions Inc., a company positioned in the US agricultural technology sector, introduced RhizoSorb, a proprietary phosphorus efficiency technology. This innovation is planned to amplify the potency of phosphorus fertilizers used in farming. It enhances phosphorus availability and absorption, therefore enabling crops to soak up more nutrients whilst mitigating phosphorus wastage in the surroundings. This additive supports farmers in realizing elevated crop yields with lesser phosphorus inputs; thus promoting agriculturally sustainable and efficient practices.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Fertilizer Additives Market Growth

The fertilizer additivesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Dust Control Agent, Anti-Caking Agent, Anti-foam Agents, Granulation Aids, Colorants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Hydrophobing Agents

2) By Form: Granular, Prilled, Powdered

3) By Application: Urea, Ammonium nitrate, Diammonium phosphate, Monoammonium phosphate, Ammonium sulfate, Triple superphosphate, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Dust Control Agent: Liquid Dust Suppressants, Solid Dust Control Agents

2) By Anti-Caking Agent: Coating Agents, Moisture Absorbers, Anti-Foam Agents

3) By Anti-foam Agents: Silicone-Based Anti-Foam Agents, Non-silicone Anti-Foam Agents

4) By Granulation Aids: Binders, Coating Agents, Colorants

5) By Synthetic Colorants: Natural Colorants

6) By Corrosion Inhibitors: Organic Corrosion Inhibitors, Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitors

7) By Hydrophobing Agents: Wax-Based Agents, Silicone-Based Agents

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Fertilizer Additives Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the fertilizer additives market. The largest projected growth is anticipated from the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report on the fertilizer additives market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

