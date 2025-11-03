Canyon State RV & Camper Shells in Phoenix, AZ highlights the versatility of Flated inflatable truck bed shells and RCI Offroad SmartCap systems.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canyon State RV Showcases Innovation with Flated Inflatable Truck Bed Shells and RCI Offroad SmartCap Systems

Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC is expanding its lineup of premium truck accessories by featuring two cutting-edge solutions: the Flated inflatable truck bed shells and RCI Offroad SmartCap systems. Both products represent new approaches to truck bed protection, combining versatility, convenience, and strength to meet the needs of outdoor enthusiasts, tradespeople, and overland explorers alike.

Flated’s inflatable truck bed shells are lightweight, easy to install, and designed for portability without sacrificing durability. Made from military-grade drop-stitch fabric, the inflatable design offers a rigid, weatherproof structure that can be inflated or deflated in minutes, making it ideal for users who value flexibility and compact storage.

The RCI Offroad SmartCap system, by contrast, provides a hard, modular solution built from stainless steel for maximum strength and utility. Its integrated gullwing side doors, roof load capacity, and weather-sealed construction create a dependable workspace or adventure-ready storage system for professionals and offroad travelers.

Installed at 1818 W Bell Rd #130B, Phoenix, AZ 85023, United States, Canyon State RV’s technicians ensure every product fits precisely and functions to specification. The company’s focus on versatility and craftsmanship makes it a trusted choice for Arizona truck owners seeking performance-driven protection for their vehicles.

A Word from the Owner

“Our customers want options that balance innovation, functionality, and reliability—Flated and SmartCap systems deliver exactly that.”

— Steve Silverstein, Owner

About Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC

With nearly four decades of experience, Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC remains a leading provider of camper shells, truck accessories, and RV service solutions throughout Arizona. Located in Phoenix, the company offers professional installations, product customization, and premium equipment for recreational and commercial vehicles. Canyon State RV continues to bring innovative solutions like Flated and SmartCap systems to truck owners who value quality, protection, and design flexibility.

Legal Disclaimer:

