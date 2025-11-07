Submit Release
Rabbit Creek Market Invites the Community to Its Annual Christmas Open House on November 13

Rabbit Creek Market in Tallahassee welcomes guests to its annual Christmas Open House on November 13, featuring wine, refreshments, and holiday displays.

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rabbit Creek Market Invites the Community to Its Annual Christmas Open House on November 13

Rabbit Creek Market will once again open its doors for one of Tallahassee’s most anticipated seasonal gatherings — the Annual Christmas Open House, taking place on Wednesday, November 13, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at 2811 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL, 32308.
The two-hour event invites guests to enjoy wine, refreshments, and holiday merriment while exploring newly designed Christmas displays created by Rabbit Creek Market’s talented community of vendors. Event details and RSVP are available via the official Facebook event page.

A Beloved Holiday Tradition in Tallahassee
Each year, the vintage market in Tallahassee transforms into a winter wonderland filled with décor, antiques, and handcrafted art that capture the spirit of the season. From gourmet tastings of coffee, tea, and hors d'oeuvres to elegant new vendor displays, the Open House offers an evening of community connection and creative inspiration.
The event is open to the public and continues to be one of the most anticipated highlights on the local holiday calendar, bringing together makers, collectors, and visitors who share a love for craftsmanship and tradition.

A Word from the Owner
“Christmas at Rabbit Creek Market is more than a shopping event—it’s a celebration of community, creativity, and the joy of the season. Our vendors go above and beyond to make the market sparkle with warmth and inspiration.”
— Renee Miller, Owner of Rabbit Creek Market

About Rabbit Creek Market
Located at 2811 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL, 32308, Rabbit Creek Market is an indoor vintage market in Tallahassee featuring over 100 vendors offering antiques, artisan crafts, boutique décor, and handmade goods. The marketplace also houses Midtown Coffee Roasters and hosts elegant “All Things Tea” events. Known for its creativity, community focus, and seasonal displays, Rabbit Creek Market continues to be a year-round destination for design enthusiasts and holiday shoppers alike.

Renee Miller
Rabbit Creek Market
+1 850-765-5146
You just read:

Rabbit Creek Market Invites the Community to Its Annual Christmas Open House on November 13

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail


