Brilliant by Night unveils a new website designed to provide homeowners and businesses with an improved experience exploring permanent holiday lighting.

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brilliant by Night Announces Launch of New Website Showcasing Permanent Holiday Lighting Solutions

Castle Rock, CO — November 2025 — Brilliant by Night, a leading provider of Permanent Holiday Lights in Colorado, has announced the launch of its redesigned website. The new platform reflects the company’s continued commitment to quality, innovation, and accessibility for homeowners and businesses seeking reliable, year-round lighting solutions.

The website introduces a refreshed layout, streamlined navigation, and enhanced visual galleries that highlight Brilliant by Night’s custom installations throughout Colorado, Nebraska, and Oklahoma. Visitors can now explore detailed service pages, request consultations, and view examples of modern, weather-resistant lighting designed to last for decades.

The digital update also emphasizes the company’s focus on transparency and customer convenience, providing clear information on services, warranty coverage, and installation options. Each section was built to help customers make informed decisions about permanent architectural lighting—eliminating the yearly hassle of seasonal setup and takedown.

The launch marks another step forward in Brilliant by Night’s mission to combine craftsmanship, technology, and personal service.

A Word from the Owner

“Launching our new website gives customers a clearer window into what we do best—creating lasting lighting solutions that enhance homes and businesses all year long,” said Eli Ziegler, Owner of Brilliant by Night.

About Brilliant by Night

Brilliant by Night is a family-owned company based in 932 Coral Ct Castle Rock, CO 80104, specializing in permanent holiday and architectural lighting systems for residential and commercial properties. Serving communities across Colorado, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, the company offers custom design, professional installation, and long-term support backed by durable, energy-efficient LED technology. Learn more at Brilliant by Night.

