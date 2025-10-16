Elm Rest Areas near Hillsboro to close temporarily for maintenance and repairs

FARGO, N.D. – Rest areas along Interstate 29 near Hillsboro, N.D., are expected to close Thursday, Oct. 16 for maintenance and repairs.

Located at mile marker 99 just south of Hillsboro, the rest areas serve both northbound and southbound traffic on I-29. Work is expected to be completed within the day.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout work zones.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

