Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market?

The market for ethylene propylene diene monomer has experienced significant expansion in the past few years. The market, which was valued at $4.5 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $4.79 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth during the historical period can be associated with factors such as the rise in the automotive industry, development in construction and infrastructure, substitution of traditional materials, improvement in durability, and environmental regulations.

In the coming years, the ethylene propylene diene monomer market is projected to experience substantial expansion. By the year 2029, predictions show the market size amassing to $6.9 billion at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the rise of automotive electrification, installations of solar energy, refurbishing infrastructure, resilient roofing, and the demand for low voc requirements. Key trends to watch out during this period include sealing for electric vehicles (ev), 3D printing uses, progressive sealing technologies, and personalized EPDM compounds.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market?

The escalating need for vehicles that do not produce any harmful emissions - referred to as zero-emission vehicles - is a significant contributor to the growth of the ethylene propylene diene monomer market. Known for their perks such as minimized maintenance and running costs as well as the absence of exhaust emissions, these vehicles make use of ethylene propylene diene monomer due to its ability to muffle noise, attach easily to metal, and act as a reliable protective layer against different environmental influences, including weather conditions, road surfaces, and engine vibrations. As indicated in the International Energy Agency (IEA) report, there were as many as 3 million electric automobiles sold in 2020, showcasing a 40% increase from the previous year's figures, with the figures predicted to skyrocket to 300 million units by 2030. Hence, the burgeoning demand for zero-emission vehicles is spearheading the growth of the ethylene propylene diene monomer market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market?

Major players in the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer include:

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Firestone Building Products Company LLC

• Johns Manville Inc.

• KUMHO POLYCHEM

• The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

• Carlisle Companies Inc.

• PetroChina

• Versalis S.p.A.

• Sumitomo Chemical

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market?

Leading corporations in the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer industry are strategizing to progress ahead by establishing advanced products such as elastomeric materials. This is carried out with an aim to augment performance and promote sustainability across various sectors predominantly automotive and construction. For instance, Dow, an American chemical corporation, unveiled its eco-friendly NORDEL™ REN Ethylene Propylene Diene Terpolymers (EPDM) at the 2024 German Rubber Conference (DKT). This novel offering promises to support sustainability across several industries, including automotive, infrastructure, and consumer applications. It leverages bio residuals obtained from other industries as raw material, with an objective to present a low-carbon alternative that does not compete for land resources or food manufacturing. The production of this product ensures the traceability of bio-based materials, sustained through a certified ISCC PLUS mass balance system.

What Segments Are Covered In The Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market Report?

The ethylene propylene diene monomermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Manufacturing Process: Solution Polymerization Process, Slurry And Suspension Process, Gas-Phase Polymerization Process

2) By Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Indirect Sales

3) By Application: Automotive, Building, And Construction, Manufacturing, Electrical And Electronics, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Solution Polymerization Process: Cold Polymerization, Hot Polymerization

2) By Slurry and Suspension Process: Slurry Polymerization, Suspension Polymerization

3) By Gas-Phase Polymerization Process: Gas-Phase Polymerization with Catalysts, Gas-Phase Polymerization Without Catalysts

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market?

In 2024, the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer market had Asia-Pacific as its dominant region, followed by North America. The report of the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer market encompasses other regions as well, such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

