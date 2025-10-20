Epoxy Primer Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pneumatic Epoxy Primer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Epoxy Primer Market?

In recent times, the epoxy primer market has seen significant growth, expanding from a size of $10.88 billion in 2024 to an estimated $11.43 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The market's growth during the historic period is attributable to factors such as infrastructure development, corrosion prevention measures, industrial growth, advancements in formulation methods, as well as increasing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries.

It is anticipated that the epoxy primer market will experience robust expansion in the coming years, with a projected value of $15.5 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The estimated growth during this period can be linked to factors like emerging markets, regulatory compliance, usage in defense and military fields, sustainable coatings, and renewable energy infrastructure. The major trends predicted for this forecast period include high-performance epoxy primers, waterborne epoxy primers, priming for concrete substrates, hybrid epoxy primers, and the utilization of nanotechnology in epoxy primers.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Epoxy Primer Global Market Growth?

The burgeoning automotive sector is set to stimulate the expansion of the epoxy primer market in the foreseeable future. This sector comprises enterprises engaged in the creation, production, and marketing of motor vehicles along with associated parts. The use of epoxy coatings is commonplace in this field as primers, enhancing metal surface stickiness since the paints employed in the auto industry are critical for countering corrosion. As such, the surge in the automotive field leads to a heightened need for epoxy primers. For example, as per a study offered by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), a government export advancement agency of India, the production of vehicles in India amounted to 22.93 million vehicles in 2022. Thus, the vigorous automotive sector is fuelling the expansion of the epoxy primer market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Epoxy Primer Market?

Major players in the Epoxy Primer include:

• PPG Industries Inc.

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Sherwin-Williams

• Axalta Coating Systems LLC

• BASF SE

• Berger Paints India Limited

• Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.

• Hempel A/S

• Jotun A/S

• Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Epoxy Primer Market?

The emergence of technological progress is a crucial trend gaining traction in the epoxy primer market. Predominant businesses in the epoxy primer industry are concentrating on embracing novel technological solutions to preserve their market standing. For instance, PPG Industries, an American company specializing in Paint and coating manufacture, unveiled an earth-friendly zinc epoxy powder primer named PPG PRIMERON™ Optimal in August 2024, aiming to elevate the level of corrosion safety while fostering sustainability. This impending patent product comes with an improved zinc formula, providing superior transfer efficiency above regular zinc-rich primers at 85%. The primer is engineered to deliver corrosion protection complying with the rigorous ISO C5 norms, thereby making it ideal for high-moisture and severe conditions. Besides, it features a substantially lower specific gravity (2.0 against 3.6) in comparison to usual zinc-rich primers, making it easier to apply and reducing material consumption, thus enabling cost savings for customers.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Epoxy Primer Market Report?

The epoxy primermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Substrate: Metal, Concrete And Masonry, Fiberglass, Other Substrates

2) By Technology: Solvent-Borne, Waterborne

3) By Application: Building And Construction, Automotive, Marine, Machinery And Equipment, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Metal: Steel, Aluminum, Galvanized Metal

2) By Concrete and Masonry: Vertical Surfaces, Horizontal Surfaces, Precast Concrete

3) By Fiberglass: Boat Hulls, Industrial Applications, Automotive Components

4) By Other Substrates: Wood, Plastic, Ceramics

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Epoxy Primer Industry?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the epoxy primer market. The anticipated growth trajectory indicates that this region will be the fastest-growing market for epoxy primer in the forthcoming period. The report on the epoxy primer market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

