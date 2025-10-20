Epoxy Adhesives Market Anticipated to Grow at 6.3% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company Nano Drones Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Epoxy Adhesives Market In 2025?

The dimensions of the epoxy adhesives market have progressively expanded in recent times. The forecasted growth ranges from $8.81 billion in 2024 to an estimated $9.22 billion in 2025, presenting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. This upward trend in the past can be associated with the development in industrial and construction sectors, repair and maintenance requirements, demand in consumer electronics, the trend towards automotive lightweighting, and the introduction of smart manufacturing.

The size of the epoxy adhesives market is predicted to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, hitting the $11.78 billion mark by 2029 and boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors such as environmental awareness and sustainability, growth in the electric vehicle sector, an increase in renewable energy infrastructure, aerospace sector development, and the use of advanced composite materials contribute to this projected growth. Technological advancements, sustainable recipes, bio-based epoxy adhesives, the downsizing trend in microelectronics, and hybrid epoxy systems are key trends to watch in the forecast period.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Epoxy Adhesives Market?

The upward trend in urbanization is anticipated to accelerate the expansion of the epoxy adhesive market. This process, defined by an increased shift of people from rural to city regions, leads to larger population counts in urban areas. This surge in urbanization corresponds with an increased demand for epoxy adhesives, often used in sectors such as construction, transportation, marine, electronics, etc. The World Bank, a US-based international financial body that funnels loans and grants for capital projects in developing nations, projected that over 50% of global population will inhabit cities in 2022. Furthermore, by 2045 it expects the urban dwelling population to double, surpassing 6 billion. As such, this rapid urbanization trend is projected to significantly impact the expansion of the epoxy adhesive market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Epoxy Adhesives Industry?

Major players in the Epoxy Adhesives include:

• 3M Company

• Ashland Inc.

• Bostik SA

• H B Fuller Company

• Henkel AG

• Mapei SPA

• Sika AG

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Permabond LLC

• Lord Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Epoxy Adhesives Industry?

The epoxy adhesives market is witnessing a surge in technological innovation as a key trend. In order to maintain and bolster their market standing, principal companies in the epoxy adhesives market are concentrating on rolling out new and inventive products. To illustrate, Toyo-Morton Ltd., a laminating adhesives manufacturer based in Japan, introduced a portfolio of laminating adhesives in June 2022. These food-safe products are devoid of epoxy silanes and organic tin compounds. The revamped portfolio includes both the solvent-based TOMOFLEX and the solvent-free ECOAD family of laminating adhesives, suitable for diverse multilayer flexible packaging applications, including dry food, liquid pouches, and advanced performance retorts. Epoxy silane is often utilized as an adhesion promoter in multilayer flexible packaging arrangements, enhancing the bond between different layers and extending the shelf life of the packaged commodities.

What Segments Are Covered In The Epoxy Adhesives Market Report?

The epoxy adhesivesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: One Component, Two Component, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By End User: Building and Construction, Transportation, Marine, Automotive, Wind Energy, Electrical and Electronics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By One Component: Heat-Curable One Component Epoxy, Moisture-Curable One Component Epoxy

2) By Two Component: Epoxy Resin And Hardener Systems, Fast-Curing Two Component Epoxy, Slow-Curing Two Component Epoxy

3) By Other Types: Conductive Epoxy Adhesives, Structural Epoxy Adhesives, Acrylic-Modified Epoxy Adhesives

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Epoxy Adhesives Market By 2025?

In 2024, the most significant region in the epoxy adhesives market was Asia-Pacific, and it's predicted to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period. The report on the epoxy adhesives market covers several regions, such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

